Electronic ID (eID) card Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2019-2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Electronic ID (eID) card market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Electronic ID (eID) card market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Electronic ID (eID) card market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Electronic ID (eID) card market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Electronic ID (eID) card market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

An electronic ID card is particularly a government generated documentation for online and offline identification. The typical eID shows the personal details as well as the photograph and microchip. An eID is more reliable and trustworthy than paper based ID card because of its data security (a digital signature is difficult or impossible to forge). eID cards permit the users to centralize the data of the citizens and facilitate the end users access of information through secure credentials. The global Electronic ID (eID) card market is primarily driven by the increasing use of electronic identification in government as well as private organizations such as banks, employments etc. In addition, risk of data leakage and misuse of data from paper based ID card would likely drive the growth of the global Electronic ID (eID) card market during the forecast period. Conversely, less awareness to the electronic ID cards in developing areas might restrain the growth of the global Electronic ID (eID) card market during the forecast period. However, new product development, growing use of internet in developing countries, and strategic alliance among the key players would provide the global Electronic ID (eID) card market an opportunity to propel in the upcoming period. For instance, Gemalto has partnered with 3SR for providing services in financial segment in France, Agmatel India Private Limited for government segment in India, Datio software for healthcare in Spain etc.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Electronic ID (eID) card market encompasses market segments based on application, and country.

In terms of application, the global Electronic ID (eID) card market can be classified into:

Government

Private

o Banks

o Industry

o Education

o Hospitals/clinics

o Others

By country/region, the global Electronic ID (eID) card market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Gemalto

Bundesdruckerei

Giesecke & Devrient

Semlex Group

Goznak

Iris Corporation Berhad

IDEXPERTS

Veridos

Morpho

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Electronic ID (eID) card related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Electronic ID (eID) card market, size of the market (US$ Mn & Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Electronic ID (eID) card market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Gemalto, Morpho, Goznak and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Electronic ID (eID) card caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Electronic ID (eID) card market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

