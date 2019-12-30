Emulsion Polymer Market During 2019-2027 Top Companies- BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Omnova Solutions Inc., Mallard Creek Polymers In

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Emulsion Polymer Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Emulsion Polymer Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Emulsion Polymer Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Emulsion Polymer Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of X.X% which is expected to reach US$ XX.X Mn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The Emulsion Polymerization starts with an emulsion incorporating surfactant, monomer and water. It is used to manufacture commercially vital polymers which are used as solid materials and it must be isolated from the aqueous dispersion after the polymerization process. Polymer emulsion contains a very low levels of VOC components so it is getting preference as a material for paint & coating industries. The demand for bio-based coatings and paints is growing at a faster rate. The application towards the accelerating industries in cosmetics and personal care products are driving the global demand for polymer emulsion. The growing awareness about the bio-based emulsion polymer backed by government regulations towards environment protection initiatives are adding to the growth in demand for the product. The key restraint for the growth of the global market for emulsion polymer is the fall in crude oil prices which is influencing the market, negatively. Moreover, the market was valued at US$ 32.0 Bn in 2014 and it is expected to reach the value of US$ 55.0 Bn by the end of 2023. Hence, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2015 to 2023. With the CAGR estimation of xx%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in Emulsion Polymer Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export consumption, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the Emulsion Polymer Market has been segmented by Emulsion Polymer products; its segmentation based upon application; the key manufacturers; growing market size & region-wise market. In terms of the Emulsion Polymer products, Emulsion Polymer has been divided into Polyurethane, Styrene-Butadiene, Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Silicone and Hybrid Epoxy. On the basis of the application, Emulsion Polymer Market has been classified into Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Textiles & Non-Woven, Leather and Paper & Paperboard. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. The global market is led by Asia Pacific region which accounted for 38.5% of the market share in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue over the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Emulsion Polymer. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Asia Pacific and North America. The key players observed in the study are – BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Omnova Solutions Inc., Mallard Creek Polymers Inc., Synthomer Plc, Scott Bader Company Limited, Apcotex Industries Limited, Pexichem Pvt Limited, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Visen Industries Limited, Specialty Polymers, Zshimmer & Schwarz, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt Ltd, DowDuPont, Arkema Group, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027.Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This studyofferscomprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Emulsion Polymer Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of Emulsion Polymer Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Omnova Solutions Inc., Mallard Creek Polymers Inc., Synthomer Plc, Scott Bader Company Limited, Apcotex Industries Limited, Pexichem Pvt Limited, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Visen Industries Limited, Specialty Polymers, Zshimmer & Schwarz, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt Ltd, DowDuPont, Arkema Group, Trinseo, The Lubrizol Corporation and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Emulsion Polymer Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Emulsion Polymer Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets