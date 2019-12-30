Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2024

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Overview

Fibers are indigestible substances. They remain unaffected during the digestion and absorption processes taking place in the small intestine of a human body. Fibers undergo partial or complete fermentation in the large intestine. Specialty carbohydrates refer to the nutraceuticals derived from prebiotics as well probiotics. Fibers are rough and can help lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar, and make individual weight loss easier. They are mainly needed to keep the digestive system healthy. They also contribute to other processes, such as stabilizing glucose and cholesterol levels. In countries with traditionally high-fiber diets, diseases such as bowel cancer, diabetes, and coronary heart disease are less common. Specialty carbohydrates are complex substances made from simple sugars such as glucose, galactose, L-fucose, sialic acid, and glucosamine. In nature, they are found in products such as milk. They have applications in high-end industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and plant protection products. Fibers and specialty carbohydrates play a vital role in animal and human health processes and are considered to be an untapped source of innovation within the wellness, biomedical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic areas. They are highly sought-after dietary supplements for weight management.

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Dynamics and Trends

There is a rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers in developing countries including India, China, Mexico, and the Middle East, which drives the fibers and dietary supplements market. Gymnasiums and fitness centers are currently widespread which is expected to add to the need for fibers and specialty carbohydrates.

Fibers, specialty carbohydrates, and other medical supplements are known to offer prevention and treatment to individuals with respect to malnutrition, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Over the past few years, food & beverages manufacturers have increased their expenditure for the incorporation of nutraceuticals ingredients to enhance the nutritional content of the final product. Two categories of fibers which are essential to the daily diet are insoluble fibers (which include cellulose, hemicelluloses, and lignin, making up the structural parts of plant cell walls) and naturally occurring soluble fibers (which include pectin, gums, and mucilage, mainly found in plant cells). One of their major roles is to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Specialty carbohydrates offer developers the opportunity to manufacture healthier products with a variety of nutritional values. Their health benefits are a major reason why manufacturers choose dietary ingredients for their products.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18794

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Segmentation

The fibers and specialty carbohydrates market can be segmented by application into the following categories: functional foods, functional beverage, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care, and distributed by region over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Region-wise outlook

North America accounts for the maximum share in the fibers and specialty carbohydrates market with high adoption rates in the U.S and Canada. Asia Pacific is likely to be a rapidly growing region owing to the active participation in sports by countries including Korea, China, and India.

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Market: Key Players

Key players in fibers & specialty carbohydrates market include Tate & Lyle Plc, ADM, Cargill, Inc. Du Pont, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, and Südzucker AG Company.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets