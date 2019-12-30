Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2027

Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market – Introduction

Fitness and recreational sports centers are engaged in offering fitness and recreational sports services such as exercise, aerobic dance, racquetball, handball, gymnasium and tennis club facilities, physical fitness centers, ice or roller skating rinks, and swimming or wave pools.

Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market – Competition Landscape

Gold’s Gym International, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Gold’s Gym International, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, U.S. and operates fitness and health clubs. The company provides group exercise, weight training, personal training, cardiovascular training, and yoga. The company also sells and markets fitness equipment, apparel, and nutritional products. Gold’s Gym International, Inc. has a presence in over 700 locations, serving nearly 3 million people around six continents every day. The company provides both traditional and digital (such as 3D scanning technology) personal training options to gym users around the globe.

The McFIT GmbH (RSG Group)

Incorporated in 1997, The McFIT GmbH (RSG Group) is based in Schlüsselfeld, Germany. The company offers fitness studio services and provides free weights, equipment training, box workout, endurance training, and other workouts. The company also offers various types of courses such as live courses (new), cyberobics, and open group workout. It has approximately 246 studios serving 1.4 million members in Germany, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Poland. In 2019, the company became part of RSG Group. The RSG Group ensures that fitness is an integral part of the active everyday life of people.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Based in New York, the U.S., Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has experience of more than 46 years in health fitness clubs. The company offers basketball courts, pools, racquet sports, and several other recreational activities, as well as personal training, steam room and sauna, massage, fitness assessments, and sports clubs for kids. It has more than 100 clubs in 14 states in the U.S. and serves around 600,000 members across the country.

Major companies operating in the global fitness and recreational sports centers market are Gold’s Gym International, Inc., Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC, Life Time, Inc., Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., Konami Sports, The McFIT GmbH (RSG Group), CrossFit, Inc., Equinox Fitness, SUNY Cortland Recreational Sports, MIT Recreation, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., and Schenectady JCC.

Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market – Driver

Shifting Consumer Preference Toward a Healthy Lifestyle

Increasing awareness about the benefits of a fit and healthy life is projected to drive the number of people in gyms and who take part in recreational sports, thus boosting the growth of the fitness and recreational sports centers market during the forecast period. Growing circumstances of obesity and lowering of bone density and increase in occurrence of osteoporosis have encouraged individuals to focus on their fitness and health. Moreover, rising disposable income of consumers is anticipated to drive the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers market throughout the forecast years.