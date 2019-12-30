Floatation Reagents Market :Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis by 2026

Floatation Reagents Market: Introduction

Flotation reagents are chemical substances that govern and regulate most flotation processes. Flotation is a process of separation and concentration based on differences in the physic-chemical properties of interfaces. Froth flotation is a technique that has significant industrial application. Froth flotation has been used by mineral and chemical engineers for the separation and concentration of aqueous suspensions or solutions of a variety of minerals, precipitates, inorganic waste constituents, and even microorganisms and proteins.

Floatation Reagents Market: Drivers & Restraints

Demand for flotation reagents depends on the adoption of mining activities and overall growth of the mining sector. Retrieval of geopolitical conditions, balanced economic growth, increase in the affluent population, increased infrastructure expenditure, especially in developing economies, are likely to drive the mining industry in emerging regions, in turn, augmenting the flotation reagents market. Another key driver of the global flotation reagents market is increased demand for metals in industries such as construction and transportation. Rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, and industrialization across the globe are boosting demand for flotation reagents from these end-use industries. However, stringent government regulations regarding reagent usage during mining is expected to hamper the flotation reagents market during the forecast period.

Floatation Reagents Market: Segmentation

The global floatation reagents market can be segmented based on by type, application and region.

Based on type, the flotation reagents market can be categorized into flocculants, collectors, frothers, and dispersants. Flocculants are used in in raw water treatment, surface treatment, petroleum refinery effluent, and in the paper industry. Flocculants plays vital role in separation techniques for portable, domestic, and industrial wastewater treatment plants. The flocculants segment is projected to expand rapidly, due to the increased use of flocculants in water & wastewater treatment and mineral processing.

In terms of application, the global floatation reagents market can be divided into explosives & drilling, mineral processing, and water & wastewater treatment. Factors such as strict environmental regulations, decrease in water wastage, and high demand for improved quality of water are likely to drive the water & wastewater treatment segment.

Floatation Reagents Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global floatation reagents market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The flotation reagents market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Increased use of flotation reagents in various applications such as water & wastewater treatment, explosives & drilling, and mineral processing is likely to drive the flotation reagents market in Asia Pacific. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are exhibiting a rise in demand for flotation reagents from end-use industries such as metal and mining. Rise in investment in mining projects and mining related activities are anticipated to propel the flotation reagents market in the region during the forecast period.

Floatation Reagents Market: Competitive Landscape

Increase in demand for froth flotation in the mining industry and rise in the use of mixed collectors during flotation are expected to offer attractive expansion opportunities for flotation reagent manufacturers. The global floatation reagents market is fragmented, with the presence of several players. Key manufacturers operating in the global floatation reagents market include BASF SE ,Cytec Solvay Group ,Clariant AG , Kemira OYJ , Huntsman, Dow Chemical , AkzoNobel ,SNF FLOERGER SAS , Evonik , Orica, Nalco Water (Ecolab), Ekofole Reagents, Nasaco, Tieling Flotation Reagents Co. Ltd, QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent, Forbon Technology and IXOM.

