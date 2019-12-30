Fractional Flow Reserve Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts 2019–2027

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Overview

Patients suffering from heart diseases have blockages in the blood vessels or arteries in the heart. These blockages are considered to be hemodynamically significant or serious blocks when these limit the amount of blood flow through the artery. These blockages often cause frightening symptoms including shortness of breath or chest discomfort and can also cause a heart attack. Blockages in the blood vessels are determined during diagnostic coronary angiogram, which forms the basis of most decisions whether a patient needs a bypass or stent or bypass or medications. This approach is appropriate when the angiogram clearly determines either a normal or severely blocked blood vessel. However, angiography has well-known limitations and the significance of moderately severe lesions are often difficult to determine based on just the angiogram.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure based on guide-wire which can appropriately measure the blood pressure and flow via specific part of the coronary artery. A standard diagnostic catheter at the time of a coronary angiogram, which is also known as cardiac catheterization, is used to perform the fractional flow reserve procedure. FFR is useful in determining whether or not to opt for angioplasty or stenting on blockages in blood vessels.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Key Trends

Increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases including high blood pressure & coronary artery diseases and rise in research & developmental activities lead to surge in R&D investments for the development of cost effective and efficient novel equipment. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.9 million deaths, representing around 31% of all global deaths. Among these, around 85% were because of heart attack and stroke. Additionally, increase in the geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, surge in the number of clinical trials & regulatory approvals, and rise in demand for fractional flow reserve technology are the factors driving the global fractional flow reserve market. However, in the interpretation of fractional flow reserve findings, clinicians need to consider the impact of microvascular dysfunction and also the other potential sources of error, and apply a rigid fractional flow reserve cut-off value for all patients. This factor acts as a restraint of the market.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Segmentation

In terms of product, the global fractional flow reserve market can be bifurcated into FFR guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The FFR monitoring systems segment is projected to account for dominant market share due to technological advancements and extensive usage in diagnostic cardiovascular procedures. Based on application, the market can be divided into multi-vessel coronary artery disease and single-vessel coronary artery disease. The single-vessel coronary artery disease segment is expected to dominate the market due to increase in the geriatric population.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Regional Analysis

North America is likely to be the dominate the global fractional flow reserve market due to well-developed health care infrastructure, rise in cardiovascular diseases, increase in the geriatric population, and technical advancements. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period, attributed to increase in number of patients, rise in initiatives taken by governments for the development of health care system, and surge in the geriatric population.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global fractional flow reserve market are Abbott, Opsens Medical, Bracco, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, and Terumo Medical Corporation. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the global market.

