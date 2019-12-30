Fruit-derived Sweeteners Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

Fruit-derived sweeteners are sugars which occur naturally and is extracted through different processes, retaining high nutrition of the fruits used. Commercially available forms of fruit-derived sweeteners generally clear and neutral in taste. An abundance of fructose which is sweeter than sucrose is rich in fruits. Hence, manufacturers are utilizing fruit juices are replacing processed sugar with fruit-derived sweetener. Manufacturers process the fruits for juices, syrups, extracts, and other forms to eliminate water and retain high sugar content. This helps fruit-derived sweetener manufacturers an ease in production of fruit-derived sweeteners.

Among the various segments of fruit-derived sweeteners, monk fruit segment is projected to grow at highest rate due to its relative high sweetness index.

Fruit-derived Sweeteners Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Demand for high nutrition, low-calorie natural ingredients has resulted in a demand for natural sweeteners. Fruit sweeteners are rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein. Fructose which is rich in fruits is regarded as better than sucrose according to experts. Sugar comprises of 20% of the American diet, as high consumption of sugar can result in nutrition deficiencies, which encourages sweeteners producers to look forward to healthier options for which fruit-derived sweeteners certainly seems like the best option.

Major players in the sweeteners industry are focusing towards fruit-derived sweeteners backed by high demand from consumers specifically for monk fruit-based sweetener. Demand for clean label products and natural sweeteners is boosting demand for fruit-derived sweeteners. Basically, sweeteners like glucose, fructose, and sucrose possess desirable taste characteristics and increase the caloric content of products. Growing traction towards healthy foods with a rise in consumer awareness across various social media platforms is encouraging higher sales of low or non-caloric sweeteners including fruit-derived sweeteners.

Global Fruit-derived sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fruit-derived sweeteners market are DÖHLER, Northwest Naturals, Austria Juice, Lakanto, Austrade Inc., Encore Fruit, Krisda, Purelo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Monk Fruit Corp., Tate and Lyle, Hunan Huacheng Biotech Inc., Guilin LAYN Natural Ingredients Corp., GLOMEX, Organic Herb Inc., Acetar Bio-Tech Inc., Xian Tonking Biotech Co. Ltd, and Niutang Europe BV.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the fruit-derived sweeteners market due to the concentration of major food production centers. Rise in FDI in fruit processing in emerging countries in the APAC region will result in the fastest increase of processed fruit products including fruit-derived sweeteners market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Upward projections will be noticed in the fruit-derived sweeteners market backed by rising consumer demand. No-calorie or low-calorie attributes along with the relative high sweetness of the fruit-derived sweeteners is boosting its sales globally. Major consumer markets for natural sweeteners were limited to stevia only until the advent of other fruit-derived sweeteners. Growing potential for low- and non-caloric sweetener compositions along with properties including high sweetness intensity, better taste, little bitterness, limited levels of off-flavors, reduced aftertaste and any of the combinations will drive the fruit-derived sweeteners market over the forecast period.

