Fruit Granulates Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

Escalating demand for healthy products has contributed towards the indulgence trend among consumers across the globe. Fruits and vegetables have always been on the forefront due to their nutritional properties. Consumers are looking for different flavors and nutritional content in the food they consume which is pushing the use of fruit granulates across several categories of food products. Fruit granulates are agglomerates of powdered fruits which are prepared into free flowing larger granules or small compact granulates. Fruit granulates are prepared by drying and extracting the water from the fruit pulp, puree and juices. Fruit granulates are used as ingredients in hot and ready to eat cereals, bakery products such as cookies, fruit bars, baby food and across several other food products. The global market for fruit granulates is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to consumers changing taste and preference for natural flavors.

Manufacturers across the food industry are focusing on minimizing the food waste and at the same time creating healthy snack. Apart from this, growing clean label trend among consumers have pushed the manufacturers to launch food products with natural flavors and tastes which has significantly contributed towards growing use of fruit granulates across several industrial sectors. Also, growing industry’s effort to reduce the food waste has resulted in increasing number of food products manufacturers to invest in processing equipment used for extracting and developing new ingredient, apple granules from the fruit pulp and juice.

To cite an example, in august 2017, two Danish based firms Wish and Vesterhavsmost together created value added bakery ingredients from fruit pulp waste. Vesterhavsmost is a Denmark based apple producer and juice manufacturer. The apple granules are used in food industry for baked goods such as pancakes, muffins, cookies and other food products. Apart from this the fruit granulates are used as toppings for several food items. Markets such as North America and Europe continue to be one of the prominent leaders in the fruit granulates market owing to rising consumer awareness with respect to the healthy snackification. All these factors together are expected to help accelerate the market growth of fruit granulates in the near term.

Some of the key players operating in the global Fruit Granulates market are FruitSmart , Tree Top, Inc., Fruitofood, CALICO FOOD INGREDIENTS LTD, Kanegrade Ltd, Van Drunen Farms, Miracle Fruit Farm, LLC, Schilling Ltd., Paradise Fruits Solutions, CARAGUM PARSIAN INC., MEDURI FARMS, Carbocraft (Pty) Ltd, Fruitofood , among others.

On 19 th February 2018, Abakus Foods which is a U.K. based manufacturer of super food snacks launched crunchy jujube crisps and jujube crispy sprinkles for porridges or yogurt toppings and for other applications such as confectionary, beverages and others.

which is a U.K. based manufacturer launched for porridges or yogurt toppings and for other applications such as confectionary, beverages and others. In August 2012, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients which is a manufacturer of flavors, colors, and beverage ingredients launched a new ice-cream coating, including the natural granules with fruit chunks as well as fruit-yogurt options.

Changing consumer’s food habits and inclination towards natural food products is one of the prominent factor which will lead to increasing application of fruit granulates across several categories in the global food industry. Manufacturers are largely dependent on new ingredients in order to increase their product value which is expected to push the market for fruit granulates in the near future. Furthermore, growing efforts to cut down the food waste will further help accelerate the market growth of fruit granulates across the globe.

