Fusion Splicer Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during 2019-2027

Global Fusion Splicer Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fusion splicer market. In terms of revenue, the global fusion splicer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fusion splicer market.

Fusion splicing is a method whereby two fibers are fused together by an electric curve. Fusion splicing is the most commonly used splicing technique, as it offers low insertion loss and the maximum reflectance. Fusion splicing can be performed by using either one fiber at a time or a full ribbon of fibers at a time.

The increasing demand for high network bandwidths and various advantages offered by the fusion splicing technique are some of the primary factors driving the demand for fusion splicers across the globe. Service providers are increasingly deploying fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks, as residential and business clients are increasingly demanding high bandwidths in order to benefit from recent voice, information, and video technologies. The rising adoption of mobile computing devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables with new capacities and emergence of disruptive technologies are changing the use of bandwidth by changing the method by which users access a network. For its various purposes such as communication, intelligence, and surveillance, the military makes use of fiber optic networks. The demand for rugged and versatile fusion splicers is increasing rapidly for the installation, operation, and maintenance of these military fiber optic networks. Also, these splicers can be used in harsh environments. Moreover, the steady rise in Internet traffic and speed is resulting in increased bandwidth of fiber optic cabling. In the telecom industry, the need for increased network bandwidths functions as a driving factor for the demand for fusion splicers.

Global Fusion Splicer Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is estimated to present prominent opportunities to the fusion splicer market during the forecast period. Extensive development of telecommunications and broadband networks in Asia Pacific has resulted in growth of the fiber optic industry in the region, fueling the demand for fusion splicers. This scenario has led to significant growth of the fusion splicer market in the region. Growth of the fusion splicer market can also be attributed to multiple projects by governments of countries in Asia Pacific, and several key players investing more in the upgrading and expanding of fiber optic networks, resulting in the increased adoption of fusion splicers. The fusion splicer market in North America is also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of the telecommunication industry in the region. The fusion splicer markets in the Middle East and South America are expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Key players operating in the global fusion splicer market are sharpening their competitive edges through close cooperation and collaboration in the areas of sales, marketing, and production. Manufacturers in the fusion splicer market are also expanding through organic methods, such as increasing production capacity, in order to meet the rising demand.

Global Fusion Splicer Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global fusion splicer market are Fujikara Ltd., Sumitomo, Precision Rated Optics, Inno Instrument Inc., Corning Inc., Fiberfox, Signal Fire technology, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., China Electronics Technology Instruments Co Ltd., and Ilsintech Co., Ltd.