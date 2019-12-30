GaN on Silicon Technology Market is expected to surpass US$ 80 Mn by 2027

GaN on Silicon Technology Market: Overview

According to a new research report pertaining to the GaN on silicon technology market, published by Transparency Market Research , the global GaN on silicon technology market is expected to surpass US$ 80 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 19% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global Gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon technology market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67223

Growing Popularity of GaN on Silicon Technology Driving the Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market

Gallium nitride (GaN) is considered as a next-generation power semiconductor. With a higher breakdown strength, higher switching speed, higher thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform Si-based power chips.

First-generation GaN-based power devices are likely to play a key role in the power conversion within battery chargers, smartphones, computers, servers, automotive lighting systems, and photovoltaic cells in the near future. At present, GaN is grown on a variety of substrates, including sapphire, silicon carbide (SiC), and silicon (Si).

Currently, the gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) technology has reached a high level of maturity, which explores the next-generation GaN on silicon technology with a higher level of integration (GaN-IC) and performance. These devices are widely used in radio-frequency amplifiers, high-voltage applications, and LEDs, primarily due to their abilities to operate at a high frequency, power density, and temperature with improved efficiency and linearity.

Such innovations have greatly augmented the demand for devices with the GaN on silicon technology in various applications. In order to meet the rising demand for GaN semiconductor devices, leading players operating in the GaN on silicon technology market are utilizing economies of scale.

Consumer Electronics Segment to Account for a Leading Share of the Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market

The Gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon technology market report offers detailed segmentation of the global GaN on silicon technology market in terms of wafer size (50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm, and 200 mm) and end-use industries (consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others). The GaN on silicon technology market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Among the end-use industries, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for a leading share of the global Gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon technology market in 2019. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the GaN on silicon technology market during the forecast period.

The better performance characteristics of gallium nitride, which have enabled the incorporation of GaN in a wide range of LEDs and high-frequency RF devices, are likely to drive the global GaN on silicon technology market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be a Highly Lucrative Region in the Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market

Asia Pacific witnesses high investments in gallium nitride products. Due to low power consumption, high temperature resistivity, high breakdown voltage, high electron mobility, and better thermal stability, GaN-based devices are considered ‘green technology’ devices.

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc., a leading supplier of high-performance analog, RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor products, announced having shipped more than one million GaN on silicon (GaN-on-Si) RF power devices to customers, to date, for use in communication, military, and other RF applications.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67223

Investments by Key Players to Boost the Global Gallium nitride (GaN) on Silicon Technology Market

The GaN on Silicon Technology market report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global GaN on silicon technology market. These include NXP Semiconductor, GaN Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Transphorm Inc., Texas Instruments, Qorvo, Inc., OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, and Cree, Inc.