Gift Cards Market During 2019-2027 Top Keyplayers- Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd., National Gift Card Corp., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Global Gift Cards Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Gift Cards Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Gift Cards Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Gift Cards Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Global Gift Cards Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% over the period of forecast.

In today’s shopping world Gift cards play a pivotal role among shoppers .Gift card has a global reach in terms of its market share. It was first introduced in 1994 that gained familiarity among masses with time. In North American countries it is also known as Gift certificate and in the UK it is familiar as Gift token or Gift voucher. The concept of gift card goes like it is issued by the retailer or the bank as an alternative option for cash to be used for purchasing according to their own choice from the same retailer or within a particular store premises. This Gift card concept has been receiving a good amount of applause within retail shoppers and they are also being used in the corporate world. Corporate employers use these cards as an incentive to their employees. Although these cards might have some expiry dates which is subject to the accreditation of the retailer authority. The burgeoning growth in Gift cards demand generates a huge supply in the corporate sector all around the world and this corporate sector is channelizing as a driving factor for this heavy growth in demand of Gift cards market. Approximately X% to X% of a produces’ gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards.

Gift cards have advantages over gift vouchers as the former can be partially redeemable and the remaining balance is also there to be carry forwarded for future purchases. Now-a-days people use these gift cards or e-gift certificate issued in their mails, phone etc. according to their convenience. With much ease people shop for e-gift vouchers with just internet connected devices such as laptop, smart phone etc. Consumers no longer need to access brick and mortal process. In 2015, there has been a survey conducted , named as National Retail federation Gift Card Spending Survey which disclosed that 93% OF U.S. people either purchase or receive gift cards as a presence. When the reason behind the popularity of gift cards among people was asked the top answer received as enabling recipients to buy their own desired gifts with more than 50%. Time saving and easy to purchase rank the second position in enforcing buyers to consume gift cards with approximately 25%. Besides, there are numerous reasons driving customers to own a gift card such as delivery speed, cost-effective budget, and so on. People leave so much money on gift cards that the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued an update in 2014 to offer clearer guidelines on what to do with it. Abraham Fried, Mark P. Holtzman and Aliza Rotenstein write in the Journal of Accountancy that “Financially, a gift card is essentially an interest-free loan from the consumer to the retailer” — but it’s a loan that may never come due.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The major players operating in the gift cards market are First Data Corporation, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd., National Gift Card Corp., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Duracard, DOCUMAX INC., Vantiv, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions, and others. The key manufacturers in this market include Wal-Mart, Starbucks, Amazon, Carrefour, H&M, Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Macy’s etc. Type Segments covered of this Gift cards market are Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop and Miscellaneous Closed Loop. Application segments covered are Restaurant, Deportment Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music) and other. Regional segments covered are The Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. This report has profiled the global gift card market across different geographical regions and on the basis of the various market segments and have provided a critical assessment of the opportunities available to all the companies operating in the global gift card market.

This report provides an overview of the Global Gift cards Market with Trends, Drivers, Constraints and opportunities. With Porters Five forces model analysis, it helps to give an idea of the potential buyers and suppliers, and also provides the competitiveness of the structure of the market for investment potentiality. Present and future trends by the key market players in this global market provide an overall competitiveness. This quantitative analysis within this report provide the holistic scenario in upcoming years.

