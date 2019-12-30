Global Carpooling Market Outlook 2025 – Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares)

In 2018, the global Carpooling market size was 4250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025.

This report on global Carpooling Market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Carpooling is mainly used for business, Individuals, Schools, etc. And for business was the most widely used area which took up about 43.88% of the global total in 2018.

Top Companies in the Global Carpooling in Stadium Market: Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Via Transportation, Zimride by Enterprise, Scoop Technologies, Ola Share.

Global Carpooling in Stadium Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Carpooling in Stadium Market on the basis of Types are:

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

On the basis of Application the Global Carpooling in Stadium Market is segmented into:

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

Regional Analysis For Carpooling in Stadium Market :

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Carpooling in Stadium Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The Asia Pacific car sharing market is expected to grow at over 30 per cent CAGR owing to the rising customer preferences for ride sharing services. This is due to the increase in passenger crowd in public transit facilities. With the rapid increase in the population of countries such as India and China, the public transport is becoming overcrowded, which is encouraging people to shift toward car rental services.

Scope of the Carpooling in Stadium Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Carpooling in Stadium Market.

-Carpooling in Stadium Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Carpooling in Stadium Market-leading players.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Carpooling in Stadium Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Carpooling in Stadium Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Carpooling in Stadium Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Carpooling in Stadium Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1.Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2.Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3.40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

