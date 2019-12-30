Global Plastic Recycling Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2018- 2026

The global plastic recycling market is expanding at a sturdy pace in recent times, majorly due to the growing focus on environmental sustainability. Plastic recycling has become an obligation for all major industries that intend to retain their corporate value and social responsibility. Statistics related to environmental pollution reveal abysmal figures about the amount of plastic that is discharged in the surrounding on a daily basis. This waste could originate from industrial, commercial, and residential units, and poses a severe threat to the environment. Henceforth, the global demand for plastic recycling is expected to rise at a rapid pace in the years to follow.

There is a strong uprising against the rising levels of plastic waste that are discharged in rivers, lakes, and other water bodies. Environmentalists are constantly trying to raise their voice in favour of the need for sustainable growth through management of plastic waste. Furthermore, these entities are collaborating with global welfare organisations in order to dispel fresh ideas related to plastic recycling. It is evident that the quest of key entities to manage plastic waste has gone global. The underdeveloped countries have also joined the movement for sustainable development and effective waste management. Thereby, the total volume of revenues in the global plastic recycling market is poised to increase by leaps and bounds.

In a report published by Transparency Market Research, it is predicted that the global plastic recycling market would expand at a stellar pace of 6.9% over the period ranging from 2016 to 2024. Furthermore, the total value of the global plastic recycling market is expected to touch US$56.8 bn by 2024, rising up from a value of US$31.5 bn in 2015.

Availability of Improved Technologies for Plastic Waste Management

The technological landscape is a densely knit fabric of possibilities, and there is tremendous scope for improvement therein. The development of nascent technologies for waste management and recycling has given a thrust to market growth. Furthermore, research centers and academic institutes are offering fresh courses and programs that train individuals towards efficient plastic recycling. Therefore, the growth of the global plastic recycling market relies on improvements in the technological framework.

Global Practices for Waste Management

Several countries have set examples of efficient waste management and recycling. The Scandinavian nations have led the movement for a waste-free future, and have succeeded in following pragmatic plastic recycling practices. Therefore, the global plastic recycling market is set to become a chock-a-block of opportunities in the years to follow. Promotion of green standards within manufacturing has played an integral role in the growth of the global plastic recycling market. Use of waste-free technologies in the industrial and residential sectors has created new opportunities for market growth and maturity.

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global plastic recycling market are Kuusakoski Oy, KW plastics, and Envisison Plastics.

