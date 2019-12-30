Gluten-free Bakery Products Market An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market 2018 – 2028

Globalization has interconnected the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to try something different. Health and diet factor has largely influenced in one’s regular lives. “Gluten-Free”, “Fat-Free” and “Sugar-Free” labeled food are gaining traction owing to the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with its consumption. Gluten-free bakery product is one such segment gaining high momentum in the global market. Bakery products which are prepared or processed without ingredients such as wheat, barley or rice which constitutes of a high content of gluten are known as the Gluten-free bakery products. Gluten-free Cookies, cakes, pancakes, quick bread, pasta are some of the popular Gluten-free bakery products.

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products. Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream. In order to cater to the growing demand, several major gluten-free bakery products manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to the consumers.

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free bakery products market are WGF Bakery Products, Weston Bakeries Limited, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Boulder Brands USA Inc., Kara Foodservice, George Weston Foods Limited, Ultrapharm, Sweet Christine’s Bakery, New Grains Gluten Free Bakery, United Biscuits, Genius Bakery, MyBread Gluten Free Bakery, among others.

Top Categories of Gluten Free Products Launched in the North American Market, 2007-2015

Categories Canada U.S. Total gluten free products 2,344 10,482 Snacks 570 2,453 Bakery 329 1.107 Sauces & dressings 273 1,218 Desserts and ice creams 127 515 Sugar and gum confectionery 120 590 Dairy 109 1,327 Total gluten free beverages 197 1,645

Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

After the snack segment, Gluten-free bakery products witnessed highest number of launches between 2007-2015.

Gluten-free Bakery Products Market: Key Trends

Launching new product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of gluten-free bakery products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

In the year 2016, Abbott’s Village Bakery, an Australia-based company launched gluten-free bread . The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to cater the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products in the country. The company claims both products as gluten-free, high in fiber with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

In June 2016, United Biscuits, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new gluten-free bakery products in the biscuit segment for U.K. market. The products were launched under the brand range of McVitie's Gluten-Free Original Hobnobs and McVitie's Gluten-Free Milk Chocolate Hobnobs.

The gluten-free bakery products market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new product variants. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Gluten-free products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

