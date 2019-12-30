Grain Processing Equipment Market Key Manufacturers and Global Industry Analysis by 2028

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market: Overview

The demand within the global grain processing equipment market is rising alongside advancements in the field of food sciences. Processing of grains is an important consideration for healthcare experts and dietitians. The nutritional value of grains largely depends on their level of processing, and this factor has played an integral role in market growth. Food scientists emphasize on the need for granular processing of grains in order to extract its nutritional benefits. Unprocessed grains can pose severe health risks due to their indigestible nature. This factor, coupled with increased spending within agriculture, has generated fresh opportunities for market growth.

The productivity of agricultural farms is an important metric to gauge the potential for market growth. During times of surplus, storage and processing of grains becomes an indispensable requirement. Timely processing of grains ensures that the nutritional value of these grains in not lost. Moreover, processed grains are easier to load across the supply chain which enhances the logistical efficiency of the agriculture sector. As grain processing units get financial incentives from government bodies, the demand for grain processing equipment is expected to rise.

Research related to the vitamin profile of grains has played a vital role in driving market demand. Grains rich in vitamin-B require due processing in order to retain their health profile. Moreover, grain processing helps the food industry in quicker procurement of the produce. It is expected that the costs benefits earned by the food industry from grain processing shall propel market demand.

A review on the global grain processing equipment market unravels a range of factors pertaining to market growth. The global grain protecting market can be segmented on the basis of grain type, processing method, and region. Processing of wheat is expected to gather swing in the years to follow.

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments that have shaped the growth graph of the global grain processing equipment market are explained below.

Researchers from the South Ural State University have development a grain processing technique that can enhance the nutritional value of wheat. The amino acid composition of the grain can be balanced with the help of the new technique. Moreover, the new method can also foster a balance between the mineral and vitamin levels of the grain. Vendors within the global grain processing equipment market are expected to weigh the stakes of improvement by deploying the new technique.

Buhler AG, Inc. has been in business in the grain processing equipment market over the past decade. The company has captured a robust market share through its specialisation in processing wheat, rice, pulses, corn, and cereals.



Some of the leading players in the global grain processing equipment market are:

Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited

Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.

WESTRUP A/S

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Tackling the Problem of Low Shelf Life

The demand within the global grain processing equipment market is rising on account of advancements in quality procedures within the food industry. Moreover, processing of grains ensures that these grains outlive their non-processed forms. Hence, focus on quality and life of grains shall spearhead the growth of the global grain processing equipment market.

Better Palatability Ensures Easy Handling

Grains needs to be loaded and supplied in bulk volumes across large distances. This factor gives rise to the need for palatability of grains. Moreover, processed grains are easier to handle across food processing units and other end-use industries.

The global grain processing equipment is segmented as:

Mode of Operation Outlook

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Machinery

Pre Processing

Processing

