Healthcare Packaging Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2025

The healthcare packaging market was valued at USD 110.36 billion in 2018, recording a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Healthcare packaging is one such lucrative end-use segment of the packaging industry, which has been on an incremental growth path, given the influence of doorstep delivery on consumers. As the scale of innovation shifts towards a higher range in the healthcare industry, with the advent of customized-drug development, healthcare packaging manufacturers step up their efforts to devise solutions, competent enough to handle drugs in even small batches.

Top Companies in the Global Healthcare Packaging: Amcor, Baxter, BD, Bemis, Gerresheimer, Schott and Others.

On the basis of Types , the Global Healthcare Packaging is segmented into:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

On the basis of Application , the Global Healthcare Packaging is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Regional Analysis For Healthcare Packaging:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional segment over the forecast period in the healthcare packaging market. This can be primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the United States, as R&D investments of regional pharmaceutical companies have grown consistently over the past 15 years.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Healthcare Packaging report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

