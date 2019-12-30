Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the hereditary angioedema treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027 . According to the report, the global hereditary angioedema treatment market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018 , and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~9% from 2019 to 2027.

Hereditary angioedema is an autosomal disorder, wherein, the level of functional C1 esterase inhibitor protein is low. This leads to increased concentration of bradykinin, which results in fluid leakage from the blood vessels, followed by swelling.

Purified concentrate of C1 esterase inhibitors are administered to HAE affected patients for the prophylactic and acute attack treatment of HAE. Several drugs have been approved for the prophylactic and acute attack treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Growth of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of hereditary angioedema and increase in awareness about HAE across the globe.

North America dominated the global market during the forecast period, due to a comparatively better reported ratio for hereditary angioedema cases.

Increase in Awareness about Hereditary Angioedema and Novel Pipeline Drugs to Drive Market

Government organizations and other agencies are creating public awareness through various campaigns regarding the diagnosis, treatment, and care of hereditary angioedema. Moreover, the prevalence of rare diseases across the world is increasing, and most of these are genetic disorders.

The U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association (U.S. HAEA) organized a fundraising event and other campaigns in September 2017 to create awareness about the disorder within the community. Such campaigns boost the growth of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

to create awareness about the disorder within the community. Such campaigns boost the growth of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market. Promising pipeline drugs and novel therapies by major companies are also fueling the growth of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

For instance, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has developed an oral drug – BCX7353 – for the prophylactic treatment of HAE, which has completed the phase II clinical trial.

Moreover, increase in the intensity of attacks of severe edema due to high estrogen levels and rise in the usage of ACE inhibitors that trigger an attack of HAE are the major factors driving the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

Kallikrein Inhibitors to be Promising Drug Class

In terms of drug class, the global hereditary angioedema treatment market has been classified into C1 esterase inhibitors, selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists, kallikrein inhibitors, and others.

The C1 esterase inhibitors segment dominated the global market in 2018 . However, the segment is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027 , due to expiration of the market exclusivity of certain drugs in major markets, and expected launch of other class of drugs during the forecast period.

The C1 esterase inhibitors segment has been bifurcated into plasma products and recombinant products. The plasma products sub-segment comprises approved drugs such as Berinert, Cinryze, and Haegarda. The recombinant products sub-segment consists of only one approved product – Ruconest.

The kallikrein inhibitor segment has been split into Kalbitor and Takhzyro. The segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the launch of Takhzyro, a blockbuster drug in the U.S., and expected approval in other markets in the new few years.

The selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists segment consists of only one approved product – Firazyr. The others segment has been bifurcated into conventional drugs and pipeline drugs.

Subcutaneous Injection Route of Administration Dominates Global Market

Based on route of administration, the global hereditary angioedema treatment market has been divided into intravenous, subcutaneous injection, and oral.

The subcutaneous injection segment dominated the global market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Patient convenience and new product launches such as Haegarda and Takhzyro in 2017 and 2018, respectively, are the major factors driving the segment in the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

Retail Pharmacies Prominent Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global hereditary angioedema treatment market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The retail pharmacies segment is projected to dominate the global hereditary angioedema treatment market during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of retail pharmacies, easy accessibility, and additional services provided by specialty pharmacies.

The others segment, comprising online pharmacies and mail pharmacies, is anticipated to be more lucrative during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in the preference for online pharmacies and discounted rates at these pharmacies.

North America to Dominate Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market

The global hereditary angioedema treatment market has been segmented into three major regions: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

North America accounted for a major share of the global hereditary angioedema treatment market in 2018 , and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

High prevalence of hereditary angioedema, comparatively better reported ratio for diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and availability of specialty HAE products are the major factors boosting the growth of the hereditary angioedema treatment market North America.

Rest of the World is anticipated to be a highly lucrative hereditary angioedema treatment market during the forecast period, due to factors such as rise in the number of reported cases of hereditary angioedema in recent times, increase in awareness in developing countries about rare diseases, and introduction of novel therapies.

Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), CSL Limited, and Pharming Group NV are leading players in the global hereditary angioedema treatment market.

The global hereditary angioedema treatment market is projected to be driven by novel therapies and pipeline products during the forecast period. These pipeline products are in various clinical trial phases, and are expected to be launched in the next few years.

New product approvals for specific indications, robust R&D expenditure & pipeline products, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global hereditary angioedema treatment market

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Attune Pharmaceuticals have several different products in the pipeline for the treatment of HAE.

