High Performance Polyethylene Market Strategical Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

High Performance Polyethylene Market: Introduction
- High performance polyethylene (HPPE) is a long chain of polyethylene molecules arranged in the same direction. These molecules are bonded together by the van der Waals forces. This provides strength to the backbone of the polymer through strong intermolecular interactions.
- HPPE possesses properties such as high impact strength; and high resistance to strong acids, bases, and organic solvents. It also has low coefficient of friction. As a result, HPPE is employed in various applications, ranging from metal protection and lubrication of machinery in the food & beverages industry to pharmaceutical applications as a component of ointments and barrier creams.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global High Performance Polyethylene Market
- Increase in demand for HPPE in the military & defense industry is a major driver of the HPPE market. HPPE absorbs extremely high amount of energy; hence, it is used for the production of ballistic protection equipment. It has high tensile strength, which provides impact strength to glass or carbon fibers. Thus, demand for HPPE is high in the military & defense industry.
- High abrasion resistant quality makes HPPE wear and tear free; hence, it is used in a wide variety of applications, including reinforcement of glass, packaging, sports equipment, concrete reinforcement, protective coating, and medical purposes. Thus, growth in various industries such as packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, and commercial is boosting the high performance polyethylene market.
- HPPE has low melting point and is difficult to recycle. These factors are restraining the HPPE market. Rise in environmental awareness and increase in stringent governmental rules and regulations about environmental issues such as pollution and recycling of plastic are anticipated to hamper the high performance polyethylene market.
Global High Performance Polyethylene Market: Segmentation
- The global high performance polyethylene market can be segmented based on application and end-user industry
- Based on application, the global HPPE market can be divided into protective coating, cable & ropes, concrete enforcement, reinforcement of glass, sports equipment, impact shield, medical products, and others. Protective coating and impact shield segments are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- In terms of end-user industry, the global high performance polyethylene market can be classified into military & defense, textile, food & beverages, automobile, electrical & electronic, chemical, pharmaceutical and others. The military & defense segment is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. HPPE absorbs high amount of energy; therefore, it is largely used in the military & defense segment. This is driving the military & defense segment of the global market.
