Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market : Research and Analyzed Report for 2018 – 2026

Hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) is associated with a very high count of eosinophil in the blood. Eosinophils are a type of white blood cells and constitute a very important part of the immune system. An increased count of eosinophils usually indicates an infection or allergic reaction of the body. Hypereosinophilic syndrome is a rare blood condition and is characterized by persistent eosinophilia, higher counts of eosinophils than normal. In hypereosinophilic syndrome patients, the count of eosinophils is more than 1500/ml in the blood for six months or more. The cause for this condition is unknown.

The continuous presence of high counts of eosinophils is associated with a wide range of clinical manifestations leading to organ tissue inflammation and eventually organ damage. The most commonly affected organs are skin, lungs, heart, and nervous system. HES can happen at any age, but is most common in adults. The symptoms of hypereosinophilic syndrome usually depend on the organ involved. Symptoms include skin rashes, memory loss, fatigue, fever, dizziness, anemia, vertigo, joint pain, and mouth sores. Diagnostic tests for the syndrome include bone marrow biopsy, blood tests, and echocardiography.

Increase in awareness regarding this condition, rise in investments by major players globally, increase in government initiatives, and rich product pipeline are expected to boost the hypereosinophilic syndrome market. Moreover, increased prevalence of various health conditions such as autoimmune disorders, endocrine disorders, and adrenal disorders, which result in hypereosinophilic syndrome is expected to propel the hypereosinophilic syndrome market. However, lack of knowledge about hypereosinophilic syndrome in developing regions, high cost of treatment, and poor health care infrastructure in developing countries are major factors estimated to restrain the hypereosinophilic syndrome market during the forecast period. Novel targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, are some of the latest trends in the hypereosinophilic syndrome market.

The global hypereosinophilic syndrome market can be segmented based on drug, end-user, and region. In terms of drug, the hypereosinophilic syndrome market can be divided into benralizumab, dasatinibm, dexpramipexole, dihydrochloride, and others. The benralizumab segment held a prominent market share in 2017. It is expected to continue to dominate the hypereosinophilic syndrome market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the wide use of benralizumab as the first line of treatment for eosinophilia. Based on end-user, the hypereosinophilic syndrome market can be categorized into hospitals, research centers, and clinic. The hospitals segment accounted for a significant market share in 2017. It is expected to maintain its leadership position from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global hypereosinophilic syndrome market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, due to high prevalence of autoimmune disorders, rise in the prevalence of cancer, and high awareness about various blood disorders. According to the America Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA), approximately 50 million Americans suffered from autoimmune disorders in 2017, and their prevalence is still on the rise.

According to American Cancers Society’s, Cancer statistic 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed, and 609,640 cancer deaths are estimated in the U.S. in 2018. The hypereosinophilic syndrome market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The expected growth of the hypereosinophilic syndrome market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to a rise in awareness, increase in health care expenditure, and technological advancements in developing countries of the region.

Major players operating in the global hypereosinophilic syndrome market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Knopp Biosciences LLC., Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Novartis AG.

