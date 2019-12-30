Industrial Camera Market – Global Industry, Analysis, Share, Growth, Outlook 2026

An industrial camera is also known as machine vision camera. Industrial cameras are used in different applications such as food and packaging inspection, factory automation, electronics manufacturing, and other classic machine vision applications for inspection/quality control. Industrial cameras typically conform to a defined standard such as Camera Link, CoaXPress, USB, GigE Vision, and Firewire. These standards ensure the future flexibility and ease of integration for camera upgrades. Industrial cameras can be combined with optics, image processing software, robots, and illumination. All these help industrial cameras to create fully automated inspection solutions. PC-based industrial camera systems and smart camera -based systems are two operating forms of industrial cameras. PC-based industrial camera systems are the oldest form of machine vision systems. As compared to smart camera-based machine vision systems, PC-based industrial camera systems have faster processing power units and are easy to handle. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for industrial cameras during the forecast period.

Various factors such as growing requirement for quality automation and inspection, expansion of new connected technologies, and government initiatives to support smart factories is expected to accelerate the demand for industrial cameras during the forecast period. In addition, growing government investment in countries such as India and China to encourage the manufacturing sector is expected to drive the global industrial camera market in the near future. Other than the automotive sector, industrial cameras are expected to have huge opportunity in the food and packaging sector during the forecast period. However, there are several local players in the market manufacturing low quality industrial cameras at low prices. As a result, major manufacturers face stiff competition from these local players and lose out on the price competency factor. This is expected to hamper the growth of the industrial camera market during the forecast period.

Access Market Data by Requesting Sample PDF @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59952

The global industrial camera market can be segmented in terms of type, product, application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the industrial camera market can be segmented into analog and digital. As compared to digital cameras, analog cameras are cheaper and less complicated. However, digital cameras offer high resolution in both horizontal and vertical direction. In terms of product, the industrial camera market is classified into area scan cameras, line scan cameras, 3D camera, and others. Based on application, the industrial camera market is segmented into quality assurance and inspection, measurement, positioning and guidance, and others. Based on industry vertical, the industrial camera market can be segmented into automotive, food & beverage, factory automation, transportation, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global industrial camera market is segmented into online and offline stores. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to grow at a fast rate due to the rapid penetration of internet services.

Based on geography, the global industrial camera market is classified into North America (U.S and Canada) and Europe (France, U.K, and Germany), South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), Asia Pacific (China, Japan and India). Increasing government regulations associated with worker and workplace safety is expected to increase the demand for industrial cameras across the world. As compared to other regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing, followed by Europe. The markets in South America and Middle East & Africa are expected witness slower growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global industrial camera market are Jenoptik, The Imaging Source, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PixeLINK, Testo AG, Leuze electronic, Fluke Corporation, Cognex Corporation, IMPERX, Inc., Basler AG, Stemmer Imaging Ltd, PennWell Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, KEYENCE Corporation, Baumer Optronic, National Instruments Corporation, Adimec Advanced Image Systems, Phase 1 Technology Corp, UKIVA, Cellro B.V., FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc. and others. Currently, the market is highly competitive and players are focusing on product innovation and new product offerings in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets