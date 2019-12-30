Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2026

A hood ventilation is used to remove combustion products, airborne grease, heat, steam, fumes and smokes from the air by filtration. The primary function of an industrial hood ventilation system is to capture and transfer environmental contaminants. Rapid industrialization and urbanization necessitates proper ventilation systems across the world. Improper ventilation causes issues such as reduction in level of productivity. It is important for industries to have sufficient outside air in order to compensate for the amount of pollutant air being discharged by them.

The market for industrial hoods is expected to grow due to factors such as increase in levels of disposable income and rise in demand for proper hood ventilation systems. Rising number of food joints and advancement in technology is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial hood ventilation market during the forecast period. Restaurants have unique requirements of ventilation systems. The need to minimize fumes and smoke during the process of cooking makes it obligatory for restaurants to install proper ventilation systems.

Industrial ventilation is required in mining industries to expel the bad air and bring in fresh air to maintain safety in the work environment. In the mining industry, large amounts of various dust particles enters in the air which is detrimental to the health of employees. This drives the need for proper ventilation of air. In electronic industries, it is necessary to have proper ventilation systems to prevent the employees from getting a heat stroke. In order to avoid fire or explosion risk, proper ventilation systems are placed in forest industries which reduce harmful air-borne particles and bring in fresh air.

Good ventilation is required to maintain an optimal growing environment and improves efficiency of a greenhouse in order to maintain the needed temperature and humidity. Ventilation is also important for circulation of air and replenishing carbon dioxide. Circulation of poor air impacts plant activity and leads to disease and humidity. Government rules and regulations regarding the environment due to growing concerns about the health of employees is projected to fuel the growth of the industrial hood ventilation market during the forecast period. According to a report published by the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION in Nov, 2018 3 million premature deaths are reported each year due to bad air.

Large number of new entrants like Space Ventilation Systems Private Limited is hampering the growth of the industrial hood ventilation market. Unawareness about ventilation systems in developing nations apart from low income and infrastructure facilities is hindering the market of hood ventilation market.

The industrial hood ventilation market is segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the industrial hood ventilation market is segmented into enclosing hood and exterior hood. Based on end-users, the industrial hood ventilation market is segmented into forest industry, mine industries, lubricants, and manufacturing industries.

The industrial hood ventilation market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all, Asia Pacific is expected to have larger growth rate due to changing lifestyle of people in the region and growing concerns about safety and health. Rapid growth of industries and other infrastructure facilities in India and China is set to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is likely to show parallel expansion due to presence of large number of manufacturers of hood ventilation systems.

The key industrial players of hood ventilation systems are Zibo Lihua Ventilation Equipment Co. Systemair AB, ES Andover Ltd, Airflow Developments Limited, and Kruger Ventilation Industries Pte Ltd.

