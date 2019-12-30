Industrial Insulation Testers Market To 2027 Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Introduction An industrial insulation tester is a tool utilized to measure insulation resistance of electrical gears including transformers, motors, and cables used in the industrial sector

The test is conducted by applying DC voltage current after de-energizing the electrical gear

Industrial insulation testers are utilized periodically to check insulation resistance of electrical machinery. Furthermore, it is used during installation of new electrical machinery or equipment for commercial and industrial operations. Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Dynamics Industrial insulation testers are increasingly being adopted to detect insulation failures in electrical systems and keep the systems operating as designed

are increasingly being adopted to detect insulation failures in electrical systems and keep the systems operating as designed Various industries, such as automotive, power generation, oil & gas, and petrochemical, are significantly adopting industrial insulation testers to protect and extend the life of an electrical system. Thus, increase in demand for industrial insulation testers due to their multifunctional applications is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Increase in adoption of advanced electrical instruments and machinery for industrial operations has augmented adoption of industrial insulation testers

Rise in concern toward adoption of industrial safety equipment for compulsory periodic safety tests in industries is triggering the growth of the industrial insulation testers market. Furthermore, emergence of advanced technologies in different industrial manufacturing sectors is propelling adoption of insulation testers in the industrial sector.

However, easy availability of alternatives to industrial insulation testers is expected to hamper the industrial insulation testers market in the next few years

In addition, small and medium sized industries are less concerned about adoption of advanced industrial insulation testers. This is expected to restrain the market in the near future.

Industrial Insulation Testers Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the industrial insulation testers market can be divided into low voltage industrial insulation tester and high voltage industrial insulation tester

Based on industry, the industrial insulation testers market can be segmented into process industry and discrete industry

The process industry segment accounted for major share of the industrial insulation testers market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to gain market share, thereby maintaining its leading position in the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Industrial Insulation Testers Market

In terms of region, the global industrial insulation testers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia pacific is likely to dominate the market for industrial insulation testers from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of electrification and related projects across different emerging countries in the region such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to drive the demand for industrial insulation testers. Moreover, rise in regulations regarding preventive maintenance in various industries is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the region.

North America and Europe are also anticipated to capture prominent market shares globally due to surge in adoption of advanced industrial insulation testers coupled with increase in installations of heavy electrical machinery or equipment in several industrial sectors of the regions

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global industrial insulation testers market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd

B&K Precision Corporation

Hioki Corporation

Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments

TES Electrical Electronic Corp.

FLIR Systems

