Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors Market 2014-2020 By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region

Inorganic corrosion inhibitors are corrosion retarding compounds composed of inorganic chemical moieties. Calcium phosphate, calcium boro silicate, zinc phosphate, strontium phosphosilicate and inorganic compounds with corrosion retarding properties are classified as inorganic corrosion inhibitors. These inhibitors act as a barrier between a metal surface and an electrolyte in order to control corrosion. Corrosion inhibitors help extend equipment life, avoid product contamination and maintain the appearance of metal structures.

Inorganic corrosion inhibitors protect the surfaces by cathodic passivation and ion scavenging. Certain inorganic corrosion inhibitors, for instance, calcium phosphate inhibitors provide barrier pigment in addition to ion scavenging and cathodic passivation. Corrosion inhibitors made of zinc, provide tannin blocking and prevent corrosion by anodic passivation and precipitation. Zinc chromate corrosion inhibitors are used to protect aluminum alloys. Zinc free corrosion inhibitors are environmentally safer, they are used in wash primers, water reducible epoxy esters and resins among others. Furthermore, inorganic compounds such as molybdates, phophonates, silicates and triazoles among others are used as inorganic corrosion inhibitors.

The increasing use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors for water treatment applications has been the key driver for the market. In addition, the demand from oil & gas industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market over the next few years. The water treatment industry in China and Western Europe employ inorganic corrosion inhibitors in order to retard and control corrosion on the surfaces with close water contact. The corrosion inhibitors which exhibit very little reactivity with water purification chemicals are used in the water treatment industry. Additionally, the thriving oil & gas industry across the globe makes use of corrosion inhibitors extensively.

The pipelines required for the oil & gas transportation from rigs to refineries must be of the highest quality in order to prevent spillage of crude oil. Corrosion in these pipelines weakens the pipes owing to which cracks and fissures develop on their surfaces. Inorganic corrosion inhibitors are used to maintain the quality of these pipes. However, the use of materials such as ceramics and plastics in place of steel is expected to hamper the market of inorganic corrosion inhibitors as these materials are durable and do not corrode. The use of chromium and lead free corrosion inhibitors is expected to open new areas of opportunities for the inorganic corrosion inhibitors market.

China, Western Europe and Latin America are some of the largest consumers of corrosion inhibitors. In the U.S. and Europe certain variants of inorganic corrosion inhibitors such as zinc inhibitors fall under the category of restricted use chemicals owing to the environmental harm they cause. However, the flourishing oil & gas industry in North America coupled with the ongoing shale gas exploration makes extensive use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors for the maintenance of pipelines. Furthermore, the growing industrialization in Latin America is expected to drive the market of inorganic corrosion inhibitors within the forecast period. Other industries such as refineries, chemical processing, lubricants, metal processing & metal working industries are also expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Some of the key players in the inorganic corrosion inhibitors market are Ashland Inc, AkzoNobel, GE Water and Process Technologies, Solutia Inc, BASF SE, Champion Technologies Inc, Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd, Cortec Corporation, Daubert Cromwell LLC, Dow Chemical Co, Ecolab, Henkel, and W.R Grace Co. among others.

