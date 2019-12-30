Insulation Blower Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Insulation blower is a machine used during the blow-in insulation process. The blower forces rock wool, cellulose or fiberglass insulation into the attics or wall cavities. An insulation blower consists of a hopper, engine blower, and hose. These machines are ideal for installation of loose fill cellulose insulation in home areas or commercial space. The machines have wheels for easier maneuverability and transport and come with 100 feet of hose to achieve optimum coverage.

Insulation Blower Market – Competitive Landscape

The insulation blower market is highly fragmented with presence of many high and medium sized players worldwide. However, most of the key players are concentrated into the North American and European regions owing to the extreme cold climatic conditions. Additionally, the concept of wood house are popular among these regions as it provides better insulation in cold seasons. Additionally, buying of total insurance coverage for homes made out of woods is cheaper than brick house in U.S. which favors more for wood house. Some of the key players in the insulation blowing machines market includes:

Insulation Technology Corporation

Established in 1977, Intec is one of the key player in insulation blowing equipment industry. The company provides custom equipment solutions for the end users. Apart from insulation blowers, it also provides vacuums and generators etc.

CertainTeed Machine Works

CertainTeed Machine Works is a part of the Saint Gobain. The company manufacturers commercial grade insulation blower machines. Apart from it, the company also provides fireproofing machines, vacuums and measurement devices etc.

Cool Machines Inc.

Established in the year 2004, Cool Machines Inc. is the manufacturer of insulation blowing machines. The company was established with the partnership of Dave Krendl and Andy Schulte. The company product line includes vacuums, blowers and its accessories etc.

X-Floc Dämmtechnik-Maschinen GmbH

X-Floc Dämmtechnik-Maschinen GmbH is a manufacturer of blowing machines, blowing injection equipment and element filling systems. The company has its strong presence in Europe and other regions through a network of distributors and suppliers.

Stewart Energy Insulation Ltd

Stewart Energy Insulation Ltd. is one of the prominent U.K. manufacturer of blown insulation processing equipment and supply machines for spray, open blow,cavity wall insulations, and cavity wall cleaning etc. The company has its presence in approximately 30 countries across Europe, Middle East & Africa, Australia and North America etc.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of insulation blower include Krendl Machine Company, Meyer Contractor Solutions, Capitol Machine International, Greenfiber and Ural EcoMach etc.

Insulation Blower Market – Dynamics

Insulation blower market to grow with rising demand for energy efficient insulation systems

The global insulation blower market is expected to proliferate in the next couple of years. Growing demand for energy efficient insulations coupled with increasing adoption of HVAC systems in both residential and commercial sectors are some of the key reasons for the growth of the market. Additionally, rising demand for thermal and acoustic insulations in industrial buildings to improve cooling and heating systems is anticipated to augment the growth of the insulation blower market. Additionally, increase in disposable income of the population is a prime factor for the growth of the insulation blower market.

Increasing extreme weather conditions is expected to boost the demand for insulation blower market

Growing of recent trend of extreme climatic conditions such as extreme cold have also impacted the growth of the insulation blower market. Many American and European countries have recently experienced severe climatic conditions in the last couple of year leading to extreme cold climates. This is expected to boost the requirement of insulation blowers.

Growing demand of recycled waste materials is set to augment the deand for insulation blowers

Additionally, application of recycled waste materials such as cellulose, fiberglass, and rock wool for insulation of homes is becoming highly popular. These materials are cheap, environmental friendly, and easy to install, which adds to the growth of the insulation blower market. Manufacturers in North America and Europe are continuously shifting toward portable products and DIY (do it yourself) products due to lack of affordable labor force.

