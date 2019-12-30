Ion Beam Technology Market to reach value of around US$ 780 Mn by 2027

According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global ion beam technology market is expected to reach value of around US$ 780 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global ion beam technology market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years. In terms of demand, the ion beam technology in Asia Pacific is projected to continue to lead the global ion beam technology market, with the ion beam technology market in the region expanding at a CAGR of nearly 9% between 2019 and 2027.

Global Ion Beam Technology Market: Overview

Ion beam instruments have experienced an extensive period of maturation since their inception.

While the mainstream application of ion beam systems remains limited to the semiconductor industry, the usage of these systems has extended to other areas such as geology, forensics, biology, pharmaceuticals, composites, ceramics, and metallurgy.

Ion Beam Etching System Segment Prominent in the Global Ion Beam Technology Market

The ion beam etching system segment was dominant, holding around 66% share of the global ion beam technology market in 2018.

share of the global ion beam technology market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the ion beam technology market during the forecast period also, owing to the extensive utilization of ion beam etching systems across various industries, for different applications such as frequency trimming or surface trimming of bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters, surface trimming of surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, and thickness and pole width correction of thin film recording heads.

Coating of Dielectric Film a Highly Lucrative Application Segment of the Global Ion Beam Technology Market

In 2018 , the coating of dielectric film segment held a leading, i.e. 32.14% share of the global ion beam technology market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% in the ion beam technology during the forecast period.

, the coating of dielectric film segment held a leading, i.e. share of the global ion beam technology market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly in the ion beam technology during the forecast period. Thin films are largely used across various photovoltaic solar cells, semiconductor circuit boards, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and optical coatings.

Asia Pacific to be a Highly Lucrative Market for Ion Beam Technology

In terms of geography, the global ion beam technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global ion beam technology market, holding 47.5% of the market share in 2018. The ion beam technology market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

of the market share in 2018. The ion beam technology market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. China is anticipated to lead the ion beam technology market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. High concentration of electronic equipment manufacturers in China and the anticipated exponential growth of the semiconductor industry in the country are key factors expected to fuel the demand for ion beam etching technology in the country during the forecast period.

This, in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for various manufacturers of ion beam equipment during the forecast period, to expand their businesses.

Ion Beam Technology Market: Competition Landscape

With the objective of business expansion, several players operating in the global ion beam technology market are expanding their offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships. Furthermore, an increasing number of players are spending significantly on R&D activities to develop innovative and technologically-advanced ion beam technology solutions.

