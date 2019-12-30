Ion Exchange Membrane Market to Reach US$ 1400 Mn by 2026;Rising Awareness about Wastewater Treatment

The global ion exchange membrane market is highly fragmented and competitive with numerous players trying to expand their revenue share globally, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Prominent players in the market comprise The Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS, 3M, SUEZ, Toray Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, and Pure Water Scandinavia AB. These companies have adopted the key strategy of mergers and acquisitions to expand their share in the global ion exchange membrane market. For instance, SUEZ acquired GE Water & Process Technologies in 2017 and also created ‘Water Technologies & Solutions’ business to prow its revenue share.
The ion exchange membrane market has encountered remarkable technological innovations on account of the growing demand. Many prominent market players are emphasizing on diversifying their product by increasing their applications. Additionally, optimisation of the manufacturing methods has resulted in development of ion exchange membranes with better chemical stability. Moreover, several companies are working on developing cost-effective and environment friendly ion exchange membranes to expand their share in the global ion exchange market. For instance, Ionomr Innovations have developed a new ion exchange membrane called Aemion that addresses the environmental concerns along with the limitations of sustainability and cost.
Rising Awareness about Wastewater Treatment to Usher the Market’s Growth
An increasing awareness about wastewater treatment across the globe has played a significant role in propelling the growth of global ion exchange membrane market. Numerous companies are engaged in manufacture of ion exchange resins for wastewater treatment, thereby propelling the market’s growth. In addition to this, the stringent environmental control policies laid down by the government has played a major role in driving the growth of global ion exchange membrane market.
