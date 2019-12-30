Ion Implantation Machine Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 3 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global ion implantation machine market. In terms of revenue, the global ion implantation machine market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global ion implantation machine market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts that, increase in the demand of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets is anticipated to proliferate the ion implantation machine market. Additionally, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, voice recognition, etc., will encourage companies to procure electronic devices. This, in turn, is anticipated to proliferate the ion implantation machine market. However, high initial investment associated with procurement and aftersales services of ion implantation machines is anticipated to restrain the growth of the ion implantation machine market. Ion implantation machines are expensive and have a long life cycle; hence, their replacement rate is low. This also restrains the growth of the global ion implantation machine market.

According to the report, high current ion implanters acquired a substantial share of the overall ion implantation machine market. High current ion implantation machines provide high doses of ion beams at high throughputs. These type of implanters are extensively utilized in the fabrication process of CMOS integrated circuits. CMOS technology is one of the popular technologies in the computer chip design industry, and is broadly used to form integrated circuits in numerous applications. Moreover, the demand for high current ion implanters is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to their extensive use in the semiconductor industry.

In terms of application, the semiconductor industry accounted for a major market share in the overall ion implantation machine market. Ion implantation is extensively used in the semiconductor device fabrication process. Semiconductor device fabrication is the process of creating MOSFET semiconductor devices used in integrated circuits that are present in electrical and electronic devices. With the rising demand for electronic devices, the demand for semiconductor device fabrication is anticipated to increase in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to proliferate the demand for ion implantation machines.

Asia Pacific dominated the global ion implantation machine market, followed by North America. The dominance of the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a strong semiconductor industry in South East Asia. South East Asian countries are the major manufacturers of semiconductors, thus driving the Asia Pacific ion implantation machine market. Key ion implantation machine manufacturers, such as Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ion Technology Co., Ltd., Nissin Ion Equipment Co. Ltd., etc., are present in the region.

