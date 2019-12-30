IQF Meat and Poultry Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Overview

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is one of the major technology used to keep variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and sea food products fresh for longer duration and to streamline the supply chain of these with rare chances of loss or damage to the stored products. IQF is a process to freeze meat and poultry products at -30°C to – 40°C temperature which preserves meat and poultry products for longer duration, sometimes even a year, while maintaining the major attributes such as taste, colours, flavours and texture till it reaches at consumption point. IQF meat and poultry products are stored in extreme low temperature or in advance refrigerators. IQF technology is ideal for preserving meat and poultry as it prevents the development of microorganisms responsible for staleness and bad odour from the products IQF meat and poultry products are expected to have same nutritional value and quality after freezing as it possess when the products are fresh, and this a major factor which is supporting the growth of IQF meat and poultry products worldwide. With the development of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, and easy availability of storage space and economical prices is expected to drive the demand of IQF meat and poultry across the globe.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Segmentation

IQF meat and poultry market is segmented on the basis of product types, end-user and regions. On the basis of product type, IQF meat and poultry market can be segmented in IQF meat products and IQF poultry products. IQF meat products is further sub-segment as cooked meat, raw/minced meat/marinated meat and others (beef, lamb and horse meat). IQF poultry product is further sub-segment as chicken breast, steaks, chicken fillets, duck breast. Among meat products marinated meats needs more care while freezing due stickiness of the product. Among poultry products chicken breast expected to be dominant in terms of revenue contribution followed chicken fillets and steaks. As new category of ready to eat meat and poultry products is emerging which is a mix of meat and poultry products, with vegetables coatings and required different variety of packaging during storage.

IQF meat and poultry is segmented on the basis of end-user includes food service including hotel/restaurant/catering, food manufacturers and retail. Among all these end-user segment food manufacturers is expected to be dominant contributor in terms of revenue in the IQF meat and poultry market.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Regional Outlook

Global IQF meat and poultry market can also be segmented on the basis of regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions North America is expected to dominate the market for IQF meat and poultry in terms of volume consumption and value. The U.S. is expected to contribute highest revenue in the IQF meat and poultry market followed Canada. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the growing focus of infrastructure development and increasing number of cold storages in Indian sub-continent. Increased usage on-the go food products is expected to drive the growth of IQF meat and poultry in North America region. This growth is also due to increased disposable income and rising preference of the consumer towards packaged and convenience food product across the region.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for frozen meat and poultry products end consumer is expected to support the growth of IQF meat and poultry through super/hypermarket and other outlets. Rising demand of food products with longer shelf life coupled with the increasing demand for packaged meat and poultry across the year is expected to support the growth of IQF meat and poultry market during the forecast period. Increased demands for prepared food is ultimately driving the IQF meat and poultry market.

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Key Players

Some of the major player in IQF meat and poultry product market, across the value chain are, The Linde Group, Forrester (Sales) Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Waltloo Meat & Chicken, Brecon Foods Inc., Findus Group, Kühne + Heitz, Unitemp, La Senda Frozen Foods, and Alm Group among the others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets