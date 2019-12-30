Knee Pad Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2024 | Players involves – COOLOMG, Dakine, Fox, DEWALT,G-Form, Irwin KP Industries

The recent trend of increased demand for neoprene knee pads among consumers across different countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Neoprene is a synthetic rubber which is made of polymerized chloroprene. This synthetic rubber offers good chemical stability and sustains its flexibility over a wide temperature range. Neoprene is a breathable material that enables easy evaporation of sweat. It offers enhanced durability and strength. Neoprene knee pads are widely used for military and tactical operations. The knee pad market is segmented by end user and by geography.

Based on end user type, the knee pad market is segregated into industrial and individual consumer. The individual consumer end user segment dominated the knee pad market globally in terms of revenue in 2015 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This segment primarily includes gardeners and sports enthusiasts. Knee pads are mainly used in sports such as basketball, volleyball, motocross, and cycling. Growth of this segment is majorly driven by the fact that knee pads help in shock absorption and avoid damage to the kneecap while playing sports. Industrial end-users such as railroad workers, construction workers, carpenters, flooring workers, and welders require knee pads during long periods of kneeling activities.

The global knee pad market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA),and Latin America. North America is the predominant market among all the regions in terms of revenue. This region is projected to continue to lead the global market over the next few years. The U.S. and Canada are the major markets for knee pads in North America owing to active participation in major international sports events. Moreover, the North America market for knee pads is primarily driven due to better acceptability of innovative knee pad products. Additionally, increased industrial end users of knee pads are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Apart from this, tactical and military personnel wear pads to provide protection against hits, abrasions, and ballistic attacks, which will also propel the sales of knee pads in the region. The knee pad market in Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is driven due to the increasing consumption among industrial end users. The number of participants in international sports events from Middle East and Africa is relatively low as compared to North America and Asia Pacific. The global knee pads market is driven by the growing awareness among industrial workers and players regarding the benefits of knee pads and the increasing participation of athletes in international sports events.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

