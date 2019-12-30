Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: Overview

According to a new market research report pertaining to the liquid crystal tunable filters market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to reach value of ~ US$ 108 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 11% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: Overview

According to a new market research report pertaining to the liquid crystal tunable filters market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to reach value of ~ US$ 108 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 11% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27122

Rising Usage of Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters in Hyper-Spectral Imaging Systems

Liquid crystal tunable filters (LCTFs) are extensively used in hyper-spectral imaging systems to successively acquire different spectral components of scenes by adjusting the center wavelength of the filter.

Accurate transmission models of liquid crystal tunable filters are rapidly being used to represent the band pass filtering effects of these filters on the spectra. In addition, random-coded apertures placed behind liquid crystal tunable filters are being used to modulate spectral images in the spatial domain.

A hyper-spectral imaging system can effectively improve the spectral and spatial resolution of a traditional spectral imager based on a liquid crystal tunable filter, without changing the structure of the liquid crystal tunable filter and detector. The system can capture different spectral images at a rate of up to 14 images per second.

Hyper-spectral imaging with a liquid crystal tunable filter provides a new method for hyper-spectral image acquisition. The system allows the user to define a wavelength sequence of up to 32 spectra, which is specifically required for individual application, and to quickly switch from the current wavelength to the next during automated image acquisition.

Thus, the imaging system with a liquid crystal tunable filter is very useful in biological and agricultural assessment for detecting variations in crop fields or defects in samples and products.

Semiconductor Process Control Segment to Account for a Leading Market Share

The report offers the segmentation of the global liquid crystal tunable filters market in terms of wavelength (Visible (VIS) – 400 to 700 nm and near-infrared (NIR) – 780 to 2500 nm) and application (agriculture, medical, military, forensic, chemical spectroscopy, semiconductor process control, and others). The global liquid crystal tunable filters market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Among the applications in the liquid crystal tunable filters market, the semiconductor process control segment accounted for a leading share of the global liquid crystal tunable filter market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the liquid crystal tunable filters market during the forecast period.

The semiconductor process control segment in the liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to expand at a high CAGR of ~ 12% during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of machine vision and hyper-spectral imaging.

Asia Pacific to be a Highly Lucrative Market for Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters

North America is anticipated to be a leading market for liquid crystal tunable filters during the forecast period, in terms of revenue and volume, owing to the increasing adoption of hyper-spectral imaging instrumentation solutions, near-IR imaging solutions, and visible imaging solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly lucrative market for liquid crystal tunable filters throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of these filters in developing countries in the region such as China. The lucrativeness of the APAC liquid crystal tunable filters market is anticipated to increase in the next few years, owing to extensive research and development activities taking place in the field of tunable filters in the region.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27122

Investments by Key Players and Patent Approvals to Boost Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global liquid crystal tunable filters market. Key players in the liquid crystal tunable filters market include