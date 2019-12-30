Makeup Base Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Makeup Base Market – A cosmetic product to be applied as a main layer of makeup

Makeup base is used to make the skin texture smooth and evenly toned before applying any kind of makeup.

The surface of the skin has pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. Makeup base creates smooth and refined surface for blusher, eye shadows, and bronzer to be applied on the skin. Makeup base are cosmetics such as primer, concealer, foundation, and moisturizer applied on the skin to obtain a flawless look and for the makeup to last for a long time.

Makeup base products are available in several forms, including gel, cream, and powder. Growth in cosmetics usage and increase in spending power of consumers will boost the market for makeup base.

Rise in Usage of Cosmetics among Working Women to Drive the Global Makeup Base Market

Increase in millennial population and growth in spending on cosmetics by young women are factors driving the global makeup base market. Moreover, rise in the number of women working has increased the demand for cosmetics. The growing aspiration to look young and beautiful has increased the use of various types of cosmetics. Furthermore, increase in disposable income is another factor for the rise in usage of cosmetics and skin care products. Additionally, the expanding television & entertainment industry is driving the cosmetics usage, thus fueling the demand for makeup base.

Increase in Demand for Organic Products to Drive Makeup Base Market

With growing awareness about harsh chemicals used in skin care products and their harmful effects on the skin, consumers are more likely to opt natural and organic cosmetics. Increase in knowledge of consumers about the side effects of chemicals and benefits of organic ingredients is driving manufacturers to produce organic cosmetics and makeup base products. Moreover, manufacturers are producing makeup base that provide complete protection to the skin with added benefits. Thus, natural and organic makeup base products will boost the global makeup base market.

North America and Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global Makeup Base Market

Geographically, the global Makeup Base market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Makeup Base market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Makeup Base market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Makeup Base market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference for for cosmetic products which has increased global sales of makeup base market.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in number of working women in Asia Pacific is a major factor that will drive the makeup base market in the reason.

Key Players Operating in the Makeup Base Market:

The Makeup Base market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are focusing on increasing awareness about natural and organic products. For instance, L’OREAL S.A., a multinational cosmetics product company, manufactures large range of cosmetic products through its four divisions.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets