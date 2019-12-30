Marine Deck Cranes Market To 2027 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

Marine Deck Cranes Market – Introduction

Marine deck crane is a type of simple machine, usually equipped with a wire ropes, cranes, hoist rope, and sheaves, which can be used for loading and unloading cargo.

Deck cranes are employed to lift both heavy and light materials with a 360 degree rotating boom.

Deck cranes can also move horizontally to transport material from one place to another; however, they are commonly utilized in the transport industry to load and unload cargo, goods, or freight.

Furthermore, deck cranes vary in terms of operation and design that suits the loading and unloading of common freight or goods.

Marine Deck Cranes Market – Competition Landscape

In March 2013, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) entered into an agreement with STX Construction Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of STX Corporation, a South Korea-based shipbuilder. Under this agreement, Mitsubishi licensed to STX Corporation its marketing and production of marine deck cranes in China, Europe, and Korea regions, in order to strengthen its position in the global marine desk cranes market.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Established in 1950, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is presently based in Tokyo, Japan, and is a part of the Mitsubishi Group. It is a leading global company that develops, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery and electrical component across the globe. Moreover, the company’s products include ships and space launch vehicles, aerospace components, aircraft, air conditioners, forklift trucks, automotive components, hydraulic equipment, missiles, machine tools, power generation equipment, and printing machines.

North Pacific Crane Company

Founded in 1978, North Pacific Crane Company was previously known as Alaska Marine Crane. The company manufacturers and designs high-quality offshore, marine, and deck cranes. Till date, the company has manufactured almost 2,000 deck cranes and supplied all over the world. Furthermore, the company specializes in knuckle boom, telescopic boom, fixed boom, and knuckle-telescopic cranes with lifting capacities ranging from 2 to 125 tons that are utilized in marine and offshore industries.

The global marine deck crane market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the market in 2018. Key players operating in the global marine deck crane market include

M-W Marine, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Effer, Cargotec Oyj

EK Marine Ltd.

North Pacific Crane Co Llc

The Liebherr Group

MacGregor

The Company Palfinger AG

Hawboldt Industries Ltd.

Appleton Marine Inc.

Seatrax, Inc

Marine Deck Cranes Market – Dynamics

Key driver of marine deck crane market

Rising demand for marine deck cranes due to upsurge the income and trade across the world

Companies manufacturing marine deck cranes are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to manufacture deck cranes owing to the increase in income and trade across the world. This, in turn, is a major factor driving the marine deck crane market.

Manufacturers also emphasize on offering highly-efficient marine deck cranes due to rising globalization and commercialization across the world.

Furthermore, increase in demand for consumer commodities and goods, due to expansion of trade with advent of multinational and multilateral agreements among the countries is also expected to boost the marine deck crane market.

Marine Deck Cranes Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to lead the global marine deck crane market, due to prominent transportation and shipbuilding industries, primarily in China, South Korea, and India, in the region.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and rise in population in Asia Pacific have fueled seaborne traffic, which drives the demand for marine deck cranes in the region

Furthermore, Latin America is gaining significant traction in the global marine deck crane market, due to increase in demand for offshore cranes, which in turn is likely to propel the global marine deck crane market.

