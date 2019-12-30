MICE Market During 2019-2027 by Top Keyplayers- Questex, Grass Roots Meetings & Events, BCD Meetings & Events, Interpublic Group of Companies, IBTM Events

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on MICE Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international MICE Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international MICE Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the MICE Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of X.X% which is expected to reach US$ XX.X Bn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) market refers to a specialised organiser which is hired to plan, book and facilitates event. The industry is consisting of planners, visitor bureaus, sponsors and participants. The MICE market provides convenient and easy methods for choosing the right destination and organizing events for organizing the successful event. The market is growing because of the enhancing tourism with globalisation of businesses. The market is expected to grow at an exceptional rate with the rise in the international business travellers. The sustainable & green innovations, developing a culture of innovations and use of new technology are trending innovations in the growing market. Due to geopolitical & social uncertainty and higher cost of operations in the MICE events restraint the growth of the market. The global market size was valued at US$ XX.X Bn in 2017 and it is expected to reach US$ XX.X Bn by 2027. With the CAGR estimation of X.X%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in MICE Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export of smart technologies, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the MICE Market has been segmented by MICE types and its application. On the basis of MICE market types, it is divided into Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions. On the basis of application, it is classified into Business Field, Academic Field, Exhibition and Political Field. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Europe has the largest market share of the global MICE Market due to its significant growth in meetings and events in the corporates with rising trends of social media. The tourism organizations from the Asian countries are taking initiatives to organize innovative form of tourism which has triggered the MICE industry.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of MICE. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in the developing countries. The key players observed in the study are – Questex, Grass Roots Meetings & Events, BCD Meetings & Events, Interpublic Group of Companies, IBTM Events, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Meetings & Events, Freeman, CiEvents, Conference Care and ATPI.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027.Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers a comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the MICE Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of MICE Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for MICE Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for MICE Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

