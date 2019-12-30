Mining Seismic Survey Equipment Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Mining is a main activity of obtaining rare metals and minerals within the earth. Mining could be defined as the extraction of petroleum, natural gas, coal, limestone and other non-renewable resources. Seismic survey is the main device used by exploration and production companies. A seismic survey is conducted by creating a fright wave on the surface of the ground along a determined path using an energy supply. Waves are created using explosive and vibrating plates. The waves are reflected back to the surface due to the variation in density among the rocks.

Mining seismic survey equipment is segmented on the basis of type and region. Recording vans, vibrating truck, dynamite, spread truck, crew vehicles, geophones and batteries are classification on the basis of type .On the basis of region, market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. The recording van also called the dog box is the heart of the process. All the cables are linked to the recording van which uses a sequence of computers for interpret of the data. The observer is always inside recording van in order to ensure that all of the data gets transfer to the computers in an accurate manner.

The vibrating trucks are trucks with approximately 8 tones weigh. Hydraulic cylinder is fitted to vibrating trucks which pounds down into the ground. It sends vibrations and sound waves down through the several layers of rock which get reflected back at the later stage. The coal seam in some cases will be at a depth which makes it unfeasible to use vibrating trucks. Drillers and pre loaders will prepare the charges by drilling holes, lowering the charges, leaving the explosion wires outside of the hole and then backfilling the holes. The spread trucks are four wheel drive utility vehicles with a large rear tray. Spread trucks have raised postponement in order to safely carry the heavy loads of cables, batteries and geophones on the tray. Shot firers and extend checkers have utility vehicles similar to spread truckers. The line crew has slightly distinct vehicles which are usually dual cabs in order to have comfortable seats for all the line crew during breaks hours and at time of transport to and from site.

The rising demand for minerals has propelled the expansion of the mining seismic survey equipment market. Increased demand has played an essential role in encouraging mining equipment companies to offer technologically advanced equipment. Advanced equipment helps to perform mining operations better such as crushing, drilling and pulverizing. The drivers for the mining seismic survey equipment market are the increasing mining activities across the globe, growth in demand for resource exploration and rise in mining operation. In Australia, mining seismic service equipment is preferred for mining exploration due to strict environmental norms. Mining seismic survey equipment market is also expected to excel in Canada and the Arctic regions due to increased exploration of non renewable resources.

Some of the global players in seismic survey equipment market are Drillcon AB, Hiseis PTY Limited, 3D Laser Mapping, Aurea Imaging Limited, GroundProbe Pty Limited, Meridian Mining Services and Reutech Mining among others. The companies associated with this business also include other drilling services such as core drilling and percussion drilling.

