Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market To 2026 Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry

The demand within the global mobile data protection solutions and services market is rising at a sturdy pace. The growth of this market can be explained in terms of the stellar need for data protection across hardware devices. Moreover, the increasing use of hardware technologies across workstations and enterprises has necessitated the deployment of secure data protection solutions. The next decade is expected to usher an era of advancements in the domain of mobile data protection. The increasing use of removable devices, smart phones, and hard disks across a plethora of industries has aided market growth. Furthermore, improved solutions and services pertaining to data protection have come to the fore in recent times.

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) tabulates the CAGR of the global mobile data protection solutions and services market at 26.7% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Moreover, the value of the mobile data protection solutions and services market is expected to touch US$ 18,304.6 Mn by 2026, rising up from a value of US$ 2,269.2 Mn in 2017. The boisterous rate of market growth is a consequence of prioritization of data security across enterprises. The vendors in this market have a large playfield of opportunities for growth and revenue-generation.

Improved Data Security Policies to Aid Market Growth

Data privacy policies can vary according to the type and size of an organization. In this scenario, it is important to have a comprehensive system that reinstates data privacy across all devices within an enterprise. Therefore, the global mobile data protection solutions and services market is slated to amass voluminous revenues in the forthcoming years.

There is a core connection between hardware technologies and data protection software. The latter are responsible for maintaining the integrity of storage in hardware devices. This factor has also contributed towards the growth of the global mobile data protection solutions and services market. Advancements in Android, Linux, and iOS technologies have also given a strong impetus to the growth of the global mobile data protection solutions and services market.

Relevance of Storing Data on Mobile Devices

Storage of sensitive data on mobile devices is a common trend across organizations of all sizes. Therefore, the need for robust solutions and services for data protection is indispensable. Moreover, the undisputed relevance of internal storage in hardware devices is also a key dimension to market growth. The healthcare industry has become increasingly concerned about protection of patient data and information. Therefore, the deployment of mobile data protection solutions and services in this industry is projected to gather momentum. Moreover, governments also protect their valued data assets through the use of efficient protection solutions.

Some of the notable players operating in the global mobile data protection solutions and services market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Sysmantec Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc.

