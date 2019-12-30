Nano film Market Trend Expected To Rise by 2023

Nano film is a fabrication of quantum dot layers with a built-in gradient of nanoparticle size, composition or density. The unique characteristics of nano films are finding its applications in energy storage devices and design of solar cells. Nano films are generally used for surface modification process in the technological world. Surface modification improves the performance of new and existing products. Techniques used for surface modification process include surface treatments, where the composition of mechanical properties is changed or the deposition of thin films or coatings is altered and a different material is deposited to create a new surface.

Nano films have extensive applications in microelectronics industry, storage industry, solar energy and optics industry. The commercial method of manufacturing nano films is a challenge. Traditional methods of building nanostructured materials can’t form nanostructures while more effective methods like langmuir-blodget microchemical method or atomic layer deposition are expensive. The cost-efficient alternative for manufacturing nano films is flying particles method. Nano films are used for photovoltaic applications to enhance transport of electrons and improve internal quantum efficiency and photocurrent. Magnetic nano films have unique properties and are used in medical industry for biomedical applications. Magnetic nano films are used as a solution for closing surgical wounds and as nanoplasters for localized drug release.

The growth in end-use industries is expected to increase consumption of nano films. The growth of microelectronics, storage and solar industry is expected to boost demand for nano films for surface modification applications. In addition, rising consumption of electronics in emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific is set to drive nano films market. Furthermore, nanotechnology?based thin films for biomedical applications are expected to provide new opportunities for market growth. However, availability of substitutes and volatile raw material prices could hamper the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing market for nano films due to increasing demand for electronics and solar energy. The BRIC (Brasil, Russia, India, China) countries are a major market for microelectronics industry. Most of the major international microelectronic manufacturers are focusing on expanding their base in BRIC. Rise in disposable income, large population and rapid economic development is expected to contribute to the growth of microelectronics in emerging economies such as China and India. The growth of microelectronic industry is expected to drive the growth of the nano films market. Mexico, Argentina, Thailand and Turkey are other potential markets for nano film industry. Europe and North America are mature markets and expected to experience moderate to high growth.

The nano film industry is highly fragmented and dominated by small and medium enterprises. Companies are investing in research and development to develop different grades of nano films to compete in the market. In addition, companies are using strategic acquisitions and aggressive marketing to capture market share. Furthermore, companies are expanding their presence in emerging economies due to growing demand from end-use industries. Some of the key players operating in this market are Nanofilm( U.S.) , Nanofilm Technologies (U.S.) Nano Foam Technology Private Limited (India), Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd (India), Nano Lab India (India), Cosmo Films Limited (India), Smart Source Technologies (India), NanoGram Corporation (U.S.), MAT-VAC Technology (U.S), LOT-Oriel (United Kingdom), Maxtek Technology (Taiwan) , MicroChem (U.S.) , MetaTechnica (U.S.) and Advanced Thin Film (U.S.) among others.

