N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast Opportunities 2027

Global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine Market: Introduction

N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is an organic compound. Its molecule contains benzyl group attached to a dimethylamino functional group. The compound has chemical formula of C6H5CH2N(CH3)2. Its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 103-83-3. N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is also known as Benzyldimethylamine, N-Benzyldimethylamine and Dimethylbenzylamine (BDMA). It is a colorless to light yellow liquid, which is soluble in ether and ethanol; however, the compound is insoluble in water.

N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is employed as an intermediate for organic synthesis of ammonium salts. The compound finds application in antiseptics, dehydrogenation catalysts, and acid neutralizers. N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine is available in purities ranging from 98% to 99%. Rise in use of N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine in applications as a catalyst, especially for the production of polyurethane foams due to its excellent performance properties such as good flow and adhesion, is anticipated to drive the demand of N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine during the forecast period.

The global N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine market can be segmented based on grade, application, and region. In terms of grade, the market can be divided into N,N-Dimethylbenzylamine with purity 99%, with purity 98%, and others, which includes purity less than 98%.