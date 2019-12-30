Opportunities in “North America Sulfur Dioxide Market” Expected to worth US$16.0 billion by 2024 end, Fertilizer Production Industry witnesses Substantial Application

The competitive landscape in the North America sulfur dioxide market witnesses the presence of globally prominent and local chemical manufacturers and producers, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Key players operating in the North America sulfur dioxide market are Esseco Group, PVS Chemicals Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Calabrian Corporation, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Kemira Oyj, the Linde Group, INEOS Group, and Praxair Technology, Inc. TMR notes that several prominent players have been leveraging the potential of robust distribution channels to market their products among a wider end-user base across North America. This has also led them maintain they sway in the regional market and stay ahead of their competitors.

The North America sulfur dioxide market was worth US$8.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$16.0 billion by 2024 end. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2024.

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15047

The broad end-use areas of sulfur dioxide are chemical, textiles, and food and beverages. Of these, the chemicals segment led in 2015. However, the food and beverages sector is expected to gain large growth momentum in the North America sulfur dioxide market during the assessment period. The substantial uptake of sulfur dioxide for the end-use industry is accentuating the growth of the segment.

Geographically, the U.S. and Canada are broadly two regional markets in North America. Of the two, the U.S. is the clear winner with substantial demand for sulfur dioxide. Through the demand is maturing, the U.S. economy is making rapid strides which will make room for more prospects in the regional market.

Widespread Usage in making Several Industrial Chemicals boosting Regional Market

The North America market for sulfur dioxide is driven primarily by the extensive application of sulfur dioxide in the manufacture of sodium hydrosulfite, a prominent bleaching agent used in the pulp and paper industry. The rapid strides that the paper and pulp industry is expected to come from the revival of paper recycling industry. The market is also driven by the rising industrial applications, such as for manufacturing sulfuric acid, sulfur trioxide, and sulfites in the region. The extensive usage of the chemical compound as refrigerants, disinfectants, reducing agents, food preservatives, and pharmaceutical aids is accentuating the growth of the regional market.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15047

The widespread demand for sulfuric acid in fertilizer production is a notable factor bolstering the uptake of sulfur dioxide in the region. The demand may come from parts of the region that are increasingly reliant on agriculture. The rising demand for sulfuric acid-based fertilizers is catalyzing the demand for sulfur dioxide.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets