Packaging Printing Market 2019 Various Applications with Prominent Players: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Paramount packaging Ltd

The packaging industry printing provides the quality, efficiency, and innovation that the packaging industry demands. Various types of inks and different types of technologies are used in printing packaging. Flexographic, rotogravure, offset, and digital are the popular kinds of technologies used for printing in the packaging printing market. Flexographic is a form of relief printing where ink is applied to a plate on which the printing image is raised above the surface. Another popular printing technology, rotogravure, is an intaglio process in which a negative image is etched into the surface of the printing cylinder. The digital printing technique is the fastest growing technique in the global packaging printing market currently.

Packaging printing is used in different packaging processes, such as flexible packaging, paper and paperboard, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others. The food & beverages industry, cosmetics and toiletries, healthcare, and other industries (such as adhesives & sealants) are the end use industries of the packaging printing market. The global printing packaging industry has witnessed a rapid growth and is expected to expand at a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific packaging printing market is currently the most dominating packaging market, driven by the rising consumer spending and increasing demand for sustainable products in the region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Europe and North America are the most mature markets for packaging printing currently.

The packaging printing market is projected to grow in parallel with the packaging industry. The packaging industry is driven by the increasing trend of nuclear households, new packaging material development, increasing requirement for convenience among consumers, and ageing of population. Factors such as rising per capita income and increasing demand for innovative packaging printing are expected to propel growth of the packaging printing market in the coming years. Economic development adding new consumers in various countries is playing a crucial role in driving growth of the global packaging printing market.

The packaging printing market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, type of inks and, type of packaging. On the basis of printing technology, the global packaging printing market is classified into flexographic, rotogravure, offset, and digital. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of ink into water based, solvent based, and UV curable ink.

On the basis of application, the packaging printing market is segmented into food & beverage industry, cosmetics and toiletries, healthcare, and other industries such as adhesives & sealants. The food & beverages segment accounts for the largest share of the printing packaging market, by application. The market is further segmented on the basis of packaging type into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, paper and paperboard packaging, glass, metal, and others.

