Paper Towel Dispenser Market To 2027 Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization

Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market: Introduction

The concept of smart cities integrates information and communications technology (ICT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to urban infrastructure intending to improve the efficacy of urban services. With the rise in smart cities, the designing and building of technologically advanced constructions have increased, substantially. Paper towel dispenser is a small but significant component of urban services, which finds considerable utilization in these smart buildings and constructions.

This research report offers an analysis of various factors contributing to the growth of the global paper towel dispenser market. It also presents an assessment of the performance of the main segments concerning their impact on the overall growth of this market.

Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market: Competitive Analysis

With the presence of a large pool of small and mid-sized players, the global paper towel dispenser market demonstrates a highly fragmented and competitive business landscape. Some of the main players in this market are:

SCA

Kimberly-Clark

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Franke

San Jamar

Georgia-Pacific

Cintas

American Specialties

Palmer Fixture

Domestic players are trying to make a place for themselves in this market by boosting their sales volumes. For this, they are introducing their products at much lower prices and also keep on launching promotional discounts, owing to which the competition in this market continues to intensify further. International players are more focused on introducing advanced products to gain an edge over their competitors. Strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are also some of the prominent strategies among these companies to increase their visibility.

Many companies are acquiring their smaller counterparts to take over their production facilities and distribution channels in order to spin profits and expand their regional presence. Product launches are also a popular strategy among the leading players, as continued addition of new verities to their portfolios helps them in attracting novel consumers. Joint ventures and partnerships are looked upon as a means to improve consumer base among key players in the global paper towel dispenser market.

Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market Dynamics

The increasing awareness pertaining to health and hygiene and water preservation among consumers is propelling the demand for paper towels considerably and this, in turn, is translating in high demand for paper towel dispensers across the world. In the coming years, the global paper towel dispenser market will witness high growth due to the advent of sensor-based paper towel dispensers. Functioning similarly to touchless soap dispensers, these sensor-based paper towel dispensers are expected to gain significant popularity in the near future due to their hygienic approach.

Europe and North America to Remain on Top

The global paper towel dispenser market is classified into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. As using paper towels is a common practice among people in North America and Europe, these regions have been leading the global market. With the rising number of individual homes, commercial complexes, shopping malls, and offices, the demand for paper towel dispensers will increase further in these regions. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is rising slowly at present since people in this region prefer water over paper towels for cleaning themselves. However, with the increasing scarcity of water and the augmenting awareness among consumers regarding water preservation methods, this region is expected to gain momentum in the near future.

