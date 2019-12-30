Pneumatic Cylinder Market to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market: Overview

According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research , the global pneumatic cylinder market is projected to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027. The global market is expected to be influenced by a range of market-specific and macroeconomic factors during the forecast period. Demand for pneumatic cylinders is likely to be significant in Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2027. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of industrial automation to drive the global pneumatic cylinder market

The adoption of industrial automation has increased in recent years, owing to its advantages such as increased productivity, reduced direct human labor costs, delivery of high-quality products, and risen consistency of processes or products.

Furthermore, deployment of pneumatic cylinders for various industrial automation applications is expected to increase in the near future, due to their low weight and compact size. Moreover, low-cost availability, minimum maintenance, and ability of pneumatic cylinders to work at extreme temperatures make them a popular choice for use in industrial automation applications.

Pneumatic cylinders with sensors can collect information such as cylinder pressure, temperature, cycle speed, cycle counts, and travel, which is useful for real-time applications in control and monitoring of systems. Furthermore, this is anticipated to improve operations and increase productivity. Moreover, with the use of pneumatic predictive maintenance in automation, unplanned downtime can be reduced; plant availability can be increased; plant safety and equipment lifespan can be enhanced; and the number of accidents can be decreased. These advantages of pneumatic cylinders are, in turn, expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59364

Double-acting cylinder a highly lucrative segment of the global pneumatic cylinder market

Double-acting pneumatic cylinder was the dominant segment of the global pneumatic cylinder market, holding more than 78% of the market share in 2018

Double action pneumatic cylinders are more expensive than single action pneumatic cylinders, but double action cylinders are superior to single action cylinders by any other important measure. Double action cylinders are faster, stronger and use less energy to do the same job.

In industrial application double acting pneumatic cylinders are used over single acting owing to the demand of higher speed and force.

Linear movement segment holds the leading market share

The linear movement segment is anticipated to dominate the global pneumatic cylinder market throughout the forecast period

Linear pneumatic cylinders are one of the most common types of pneumatic cylinder, and are found in everything and mostly used in motion control for industrial machinery. These are designed to move in two directions on a set path. They have a set distance that they can travel in either direction before they must stop.

Asia Pacific to be a highly lucrative region for pneumatic cylinder

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global pneumatic cylinder market during the forecast period, owing to presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to low costs of raw materials in the region. Asia Pacific is emerging as a manufacturing hub for sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are expected to hold a significant share of the market for pneumatic cylinders in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59364

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market: Competition Dynamics