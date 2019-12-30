Polycarbonate Glazing Market Analysis,Growth and New Market Opportunities by 2027

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Overview

Polycarbonate is an engineering thermoplastic which is amorphous in nature. It is transparent in appearance naturally and has very high impact strength and shatter resistance. Due to this, polycarbonate is widely used as a replacement of glass in a wide range of applications. Polycarbonate is lighter than glass and is used in automotive glazing as it makes the automotive lighter and in turn improves fuel efficiency. Polycarbonate glazing is also used in construction. It also finds applications in greenhouses. Polycarbonate glazing proves to be better as compared to glass in these applications and thus is greatly preferred over glass. Adoption of polycarbonate glazing in commercial glazing applications is also gaining momentum and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global polycarbonate glazing market for plastics is segmented as: automotive, industrial construction, commercial construction, institutional construction, horticulture, agriculture and others. Construction is one of the prominent applications for polycarbonate glazing. The demand from this segment is expected to rise at a fast pace during the forecast period. Shift of consumer preference towards sustainable and green products is fuelling the demand for polycarbonate glazing in construction segment. Automotive is also a significant consumer of polycarbonate glazing. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand rise is anticipated to be primarily driven by the need for light weighting vehicles to improve fuel economy.

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the polycarbonate glazing market are: Sabic, Covestro AG, Teijin Limited, Trinseo S.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Brett Martin Plastic Sheets, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, Guangdong Amuse Plastic Products Co., Limited, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, Gallina.