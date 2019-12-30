Precast Concrete Manufacturing Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Precast concrete is a construction material that is manufactured by casting concrete in a reusable form. The cast is then cured and transported to the construction site. Unlike standard concrete which is cured in the construction site, precast concrete is manufactured in specially equipped manufacturing plants and then transported to the construction site, ready to be installed. The precast concrete are manufactured in plants, some of which needs to be certified by architectural associations and other government agencies. Moreover, precast concrete manufacturing activities in manufacturing plants ensures better quality as compared to standard concrete manufactured in construction sites.

Raw materials required for precast concrete manufacturing include cement, aggregates and water. Precast concrete manufacturing is carried out in controlled environmental condition and hence it is independent of adverse weather conditions. Owing to this the manufacturing process of precast concrete is unhindered and hence the supply fluctuation is generally nonexistent. Precast concrete materials can be reused for several times before they needs to be replace. Hence, the production cost of precast concrete is significantly low which makes the end products affordable. Precast concrete manufactured products commonly include roofing tiles, building boards concrete panels and slabs, pre-stressed bridge beams, poles, posts and railroad ties.

These products are available in wide range of designs, finishes and colors. Precast concrete manufactured products find application in the construction industry. Primarily they are used in construction of residential, nonresidential and industrial building. However, they are also used for the construction of transportation infrastructure and public structures such as sewage and sanitation systems. Precast concrete manufactured products are durable and can withstand lot of pressure. Moreover, usage of precast concrete manufactured products speed up the construction activities.

Global construction industry is experiencing slow growth rate especially for residential construction in matured economies such as North America and Europe. However, the increasing construction activities in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to boost the demand for precast concrete manufactured considerably during the forecast periods. Nonresidential application is expected to be one of fastest growing application of precast concrete manufacturing products.

Rapid commercialization is expected to boost the sales of precast manufactured products such as building boards and roofing tiles. Owing to the affordable cost of precast concrete manufactured products over other overpriced construction materials, the demand is expected to experience considerable growth for nonresidential application. Increasing globalization has enhanced the need for infrastructural development. This has resulted in increasing expenditure in infrastructural development, which is expected to improve the sales of precast concrete manufactured products for transportation infrastructure and public structures such as sewage and sanitation systems applications. One of the major restrain of the construction industry is the sustainability issues over the manufacturing of concrete. However, precast concrete manufacturing is carried out in manufacturing plants located away from residential areas, controlled environment and is closely monitored by factory employees hence are considered sustainable.

Investment in research and developmental activities for new innovations are expected to boost up the sale revenue of key players. Since majority of the key players in the market are associated with product improvement and product diversification to ensure the competitive edge over competitors. Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers of precast concrete manufactured products include Boral Limited, Amcon Block & Precast Incorporate, ABM Construction, and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

