Pressure Monitoring Market Growth Potential, Emerging Innovative Products And Forecasts To 2026 Illuminated By New Report

Cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, angina, and atherosclerosis, and cerebrovascular events such as cerebral stroke or hemorrhage are the leading cause of deaths across the world. Hypertension is also considered to be a common disorder. It is known as a “silent killer” as it exhibits no signs or symptoms before diagnosis.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressure-monitoring-market.html

Changing lifestyles along with poor diet, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and mental stress lead to rise in blood pressure at an early age, driving the need for blood pressure diagnostic devices. According to CDC, 1 in every 3 adult citizens in the U.S. suffers from hypertension, which is considered to be the second leading risk factor for disability and premature deaths. Medication and lifestyle changes are effective and affordable; however, the overall rates of blood pressure control remain suboptimal. Elevated intracranial pressure after head injury is considered to have an unfavorable outcome, with a mortality rate of approximately 20%. Continuous intracranial pressure monitoring is vital for assessing the efficacy of the therapeutic measures as well as to map the progression of brain injury. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2010), an estimated 1.7 million people sustain traumatic brain injury in the U.S. each year. Of these, 52,000 die, 275,000 are hospitalized, and approximately 1.4 million are treated and released from an emergency department/room. According to the European Injury Database (IDB), nearly 6.1 million people are treated in hospitals for fractures and sports injuries every year. These injuries include facial and traumatic brain injuries. Therefore, intracranial pressure monitoring has become a cornerstone of care in adult and pediatric patients due to increase in the number of traumatic brain injuries across the world.

The global pressure monitoring market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global pressure monitoring market can be bifurcated into blood pressure monitoring devices and intracranial pressure monitoring devices. The blood pressure monitoring devices segment can be classified into sphygmomanometers, automatic blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, blood pressure transducers, and instrument accessories. The intracranial pressure monitoring devices segment can be categorized into external ventricular drain, fiber optic monitors, strain gauge transducers, and air pouch devices. Based on end-user, the global pressure monitoring market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61722

In terms of region, the global pressure monitoring market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major market share by 2026. High prevalence of hypertension due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet, and rise in government contribution in hypertension prevention and control programs drive the pressure monitoring market in the region. North America comprises Canada and the U.S. The region is anticipated to be the largest market for intracranial pressure monitors primarily due to increase in incidence of traumatic injuries & neurological disorders and rapid introduction of advanced technological implementations.

Increase in the geriatric population also boosts the growth of the pressure monitoring market in North America, as the percentage of the population diagnosed with neurological and cardiovascular diseases increases with age. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years. Increase in awareness about hypertension and its prevention, rise in preference for point-of-care health care facilities, and positive reimbursement policies for manufacturers are likely to fuel the growth of the pressure monitoring market in the region.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=61722<ype=S

Major players operating in the global pressure monitoring market include Omron Healthcare, Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GE Healthcare, Schiller AG, Medtronic, and Integra LifeSciences.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets