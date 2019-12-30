Printed Antenna Market To 2025 Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth

Neotech AMT GmbH, Shure Inc., nScrypt Inc., Optomec Inc., Optisys Inc., Cbham plc, GSI Technologies, Mars Antennas & RF System, Texas Instrument Inc., and Thales S.A. are the companies at the forefront of competition in the global printed antenna market, says Transparency Market Research in one of its recent reports.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global printed antenna market to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market is poised to display an opportunity of US$12.87 bn by 2025 increasing from US$6.66 bn in 2016.

Screen Printing Segment Garners Leading Revenue

The segments of the printed antenna market based on printing technology are ink-jet printing, screen printing, flexography printing, gravure printing, and others. The segment of screen printing leads the market in terms of revenue. This is because it uses radio frequency identification technique that allows printing on a large number of substrates such as paper, plastics, metal, ceramic, and others. The capability of screen printing to operate on rough surfaces augments its application for several verticals such as aerospace and defense, commercial sectors, and others. However, the segment of ink-jet printing is estimated to lead in terms of growth as the technology supports digital printing for electrical devices.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23573

Attributes of Efficient Data Transfer Catalyzes Growth

The aerospace and defense held the leading share in the global printed antenna market in 2016 in terms of end use. This is because printed antennae in combination with radio frequency identification technology delivers high efficiency for data transfer, which is needed in aircrafts, spacecraft for navigation and for sharing of information. The increasing use of printed antennae in the pharmaceuticals sector as an add-on such as in blood flow monitoring devices, will bode well for this end-use segment over the forecast period,” says the lead analyst of the report.

From a geographical perspective, North America commands the global printed antenna market. The supremacy of the region is due to huge spending on aerospace and defense leading to the adoption of printed electronics for defense materials. Another notable factor for strong growth of the regional market is rising adoption of smart packaging.

Request To Access Market Data Printed Antenna Market

Research and Development for Improved Outcomes Accentuates Growth

One of the key factors driving the global printed antenna market is rising adoption of printed antenna in the aerospace and defense industry. Printed technology is easy to fabricate and supports complex design and thus is suitable to print different parts of aircrafts, spacecraft. The use of advanced printed technology facilitates the design of commercial aircrafts and spacecraft, which is otherwise quite complex.

In addition, considerable research and development for improving printing quality and efficiency is set to boost the growth of printed antenna market over the forecast period.

Besides this, printed antenna have widespread application in the telecommunications industry. They form an integral part of several mobile communication devices for facilitating data transmission objectives. The flourishing telecommunications industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea extends immense growth opportunities for the printed antenna market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets