Radiation Protection Aprons Market Proliferation And Advancement From 2018 – 2026

Global Radiation Protection Aprons Market: Overview

Radiation protection apron is a wearable medical device designed to protect hospital staff from harmful radiation and enhance their ability to perform their job with maximum safety, comfort, and mobility. Lead apron is the most effective personal radiation protection and should be worn by every technician in a fluoroscopy room (except the patient). Lead aprons can reduce the dose received by over 90% (85% to 99%) depending on the energy of the X-rays (kV setting) and the lead equivalent thickness of the apron. The American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology also states that the gonadal dose from dental radiography is so minimal, using a lead apron when capturing X-ray images should be considered optional unless required by law.

Global Radiation Protection Aprons Market: Key Trends

Increase in demand for radiation protection aprons in hospitals, development and advancement in these products, and rise in diagnostic centers drive the global radiation protection aprons market. Other drivers include technological advancements in radiation protection apron and high or sudden rise in the number of accidents and patient hospitalizations. Major restraints of the market are development of other substitute technologies and intense competition among existing manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost, and subsequent increase in bulk purchase through group purchasing organizations hamper market growth.

Global Radiation Protection Aprons Market: Segmentation

The global radiation protection aprons market can be segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into front protection aprons, vest & skirt aprons, and other aprons. The front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share due to wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings. Based on material, the global radiation protection aprons market can be categorized into lead aprons, lead-free aprons, light lead composite aprons, and others. The lead aprons segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global radiation protection aprons market. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research centers, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to requirement of radiation protection aprons in hospitals because of high inflow of patients and the need to diagnose patients for various disorders and procedures.

Global Radiation Protection Aprons Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global radiation protection aprons market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global market due to advanced health care facilities and increase in usage of patient positioning systems in orthopedic and physiotherapy departments of hospitals for patient recovery post treatment. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing health care industry, surge in investments by leading players operating in these countries, and the aging population. The radiation protection aprons market in China, Brazil, and India is likely to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in investments by governments to improve hospitals and other health care facilities.

Global Radiation Protection Aprons Market: Competitive Landscape

The global radiation protection aprons market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Key companies operating in the global market are Infab Corporation, Bar-Ray Products, Burlington Medical, Shielding International, Inc., AliMed, Inc., Kiran, Amray Radiation Protection, and Protech Medical.

