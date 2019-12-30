Recent Research : Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market Professional Survey For 2018–2026

Global Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market: Overview

Splints and casts are types of orthopedic devices mainly used to guard and support broken or injured joints and bones. Immobilization of injured limbs is achieved to retain the actual position of the bone till it is healed. Management of several musculoskeletal injuries or fractures requires the usage of a splint or cast.

A splint is a type of bone immobilizer that is non-circumferential and mainly accommodates swelling. It is also known as a half-cast and offers lesser support than casts but is faster and easier to use. Orthopedic casts and splints shield, stabilize, support, and correct abnormal alignment or injuries through the process of rehabilitation and recovery. This feature makes splints perfect for the management of a wide range of musculoskeletal fractures and injuries, in which inflammation is expected. Splints are used for sprains or acute fractures and for initial steadiness of displaced or unstable fractures before an orthopedic intervention. They are used in injury restoration, injury prevention, post-operative care, osteoarthritic care, and more. Splints can be adjusted easily according to the condition of the swelling and are available in variety of sizes and shapes.

Global Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market: Key Trends

A rise in the incidence of trauma associated with sports injuries and road accidents causing severe musculoskeletal injuries is expected to boost the orthopedic casts & splints market. According to the World Health Organization factsheet 2018, globally, around 20 million to 50 million injuries are caused due to road accidents every year. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death among individuals aged 5 to 29 years. Furthermore, serious injuries lead to hip or knee fractures, bruises, and head trauma. The development of innovative casts with open-lattice plastic design is also expected to increase sales of orthopedic casts & splints products market worldwide. However, excessive immobilization from constant usage of a casts or splints many a time leads to joint stiffness, chronic pain, and muscle atrophy. It can also lead to more severe complications such as pressure sores, compartment syndrome, and dermatitis. Moreover, individuals generally self-prescribe OTC ointments and pain killers for musculoskeletal pains and swelling. These factors are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Global Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market: Segmentation

The global orthopedic casts & splints market can be segmented based on product, injury, application, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into casts and splints. Based on injury, the global orthopedic casts & splints market can be categorized into hand/finger, forearm/wrist, elbow, knee, ankle & foot, and others. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into acute fractures or sprains and initial stabilization for orthopedic intervention and others. Based on material, the market can be segmented into fiberglass and plaster. In terms of end-user, the global chemotherapy drugs market can be classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others.

Global Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market: Geographical Distribution

In terms of region, the global chemotherapy drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is owing to a rise in the number of road accidents, increase in health care expenditure, and increase in sports activity in the region. Moreover, advanced health care facilities and developed health care infrastructure are boosting the growth of the market in the U.S. The orthopedic casts & splints market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. A rise in road traffic injuries is likely to drive the market in the region. Additionally, an increase in the geriatric population and increase in the incidence of fractures due to osteoarthritis in older populations are projected to propel the market in the region. According to a WHO report in 2018, more than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Global Orthopedic Casts & Splints Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global orthopedic casts & splints market include DJO Global, Inc., KineMedics, Össur Corporate, The 3M Company, BSN Medical, Darco International, Inc., Lohmann and Rauscher, Orfit Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet, and Mika Medical Co.

