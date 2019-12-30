Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market: Research Analysis by Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions

The technique of growing cells under controlled conditions, outside the natural environment is known as cell culture. Cells of interest are first isolated from living tissues, and then maintained in laboratory controlled conditions. The conditions for culturing varies; however, in most cases, a suitable vessel consisting of a medium or substrate, supplying gases, hormones, growth factors, essential nutrients such as minerals, carbohydrates, amino acids, and vitamins in a regulated physio-chemical environment is used. Cell culture provides essential insights regarding biochemistry and physiology of cells, which otherwise is difficult to understand in in vivo conditions. Moreover, these techniques assist in studying the effect of drugs on crucial factors such as population density, culture conditions, and growth rate.

Media supplements or cell culture supplements play a vital role in assisting mammalian cells to produce proteins, which are the essential constituents of biologic drugs. Media supplements aid in regulating and customizing growth conditions for the cells, maintaining healthy cells for a longer duration, and improving growth and vitality of cells. Various factors are taken into consideration while adding culture supplements including state of addition (emulsion, solution, or powder), components of the supplement, and amount. Recombinant proteins have been extensively used in cell culture as supplements to boost consistency, productivity, and growth. The development of serum-free cell lines and culture media has been driven by the use of these recombinants.

Rise in demand in cell culture projects for obtaining increased productivity drives the global recombinant cell culture supplements market. Moreover, increase in usage of animal-free supplements in the manufacture of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and stem cells contributes to the growth of the market. Added advantages of these supplements compared to conventional counterparts i.e., animal derived supplements, is projected to drive adoption of recombinant media in cell culture. Other factors fueling the growth of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market are rise in investment in life science R&D and increase in demand in the biotherapeutics industry. However, high cost associated with research in cell biology and consideration of several technicalities which are necessary for cell culture are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global recombinant cell culture supplements market can be segmented based on product and application. In terms of product, the market can be classified into recombinant transferrin, recombinant albumin, recombinant insulin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant epidermal growth factors, and recombinant aprotinin. Based on application, the global recombinant cell culture supplements market can be categorized into bioproduction, stem cells & regenerative medicine, and academics & research.

In terms of region, the global recombinant cell culture supplements market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. High growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in investments in R&D, presence of prominent biotherapeutics companies, and favorable rules and regulations put in place by the governmental bodies.

Europe is a lucrative market for recombinant cell culture supplements in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to surge in investments in life science research, increase in population, rise in the number of manufacturers of vaccines and other biopharmaceuticals in the region. Furthermore, increase in provisions from government bodies to support research and development of novel drugs and treatments is likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to grow at a steady pace from 2018 to 2026 owing to rise in support from governments, increase in funding and investments in research projects, and improving economy.

Key players operating in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market include Lonza, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., PeproTech, Inc., Sino Biological, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Evercyte GmbH, Kingfisher Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novozymes, and Merck KGaA.

