Resuscitation Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Resuscitation is an emergency medical procedure that involves chest compression and use of artificial ventilation to support blood circulation and oxygenation in critically ill patients. The key objective of resuscitation is to restore partial flow of the oxygenated blood to the heart and the brain. Resuscitation systems are widely applied in cardiac arrest patients and certain neonate patients deprived levels of oxygen.

The global resuscitation market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to high rates of prevalence and incidence of critically ill patients across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, more than 251 million people across the globe were affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), which is one of the leading causes of death. Also, as per an estimate, more than 17.9 million people across the globe die of cardiovascular disorders every year.

Significant rise in the rate of preterm births worldwide is likely to be a key driving factor for the resuscitation market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, around 15 million babies are born pre-term every year. Moreover, technological advancements in resuscitation systems and devices, rise in the number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in developing countries, and increase in awareness about regulatory guidelines for resuscitation are likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high costs of resuscitation systems and shortage of skilled professionals in the management of critically ill patients in underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain the global resuscitation market during the forecast period.

The resuscitation market can be segmented based on product, age group, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into resuscitation devices and resuscitation systems. The resuscitation systems segment is projected to hold a key market share by 2026. This can be attributed to high costs of resuscitation systems, large number of installations of these systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and rising demand in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. The resuscitation devices segment is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

The segment can be subdivided into piston cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices, active compression–decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, independent threshold devices, and others. In terms of age group, the resuscitation market can be categorized into neonatal & pediatrics and adults. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is likely to hold the leading market share by 2026.

Geographically, the global resuscitation market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large pool of patients with cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological disorders. Well-established health care facilities, early adoption of technologically advanced resuscitation systems, and wide base of medical device companies in Europe and North America are estimated to contribute to the market in these regions from 2018 to 2026.

The resuscitation market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of critically ill patients in highly populous countries such as India and China, rapidly developing health care systems, various favorable initiatives adopted by governments in the region to improve overall health care, and increased per capita health care expenditure in the region. Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global medical devices sector are likely to drive the resuscitation market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Strategies such as new product development and commercialization are being adopted by leading players operating in the global resuscitation market. Key players operating in the global market are General Electric Company, Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Vygon SA, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Cardiac Science Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

