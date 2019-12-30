RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market To Observe Strong Development By 2017-2025

Global RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market: Overview

RNA and DNA extraction plays a crucial role in cancer genetic studies, which involves mutation analysis, comparative genomic hybridization, and microsatellite analysis. The rising incidences of cancer globally are creating a need for the advanced RNA and DNA extraction kit and are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Based on the product, the market is expected to segregate into RNA extraction kit and DNA extraction kit. Of these, the DNA extraction kit segment is expected to account for the leading share in the overall RNA and DNA extraction kit market. Additionally, the applications of DNA extraction kits mainly in the genetic engineering of animals and plants in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This is expected to fuel growth of RNA and DNA extraction kit market.

Global RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market: Notable Developments

In 2019, the Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the key player announced its Automation-Ready kit of DNA and RNA isolation used for the advance microbiome research. The product is named as MagMAX Microbiome Ultra Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit. It is a new and effective sample-processing device, which used for advance microbiome research.

In 2019, New England BioLabs announced the launch of Monarch Genomic DNA Purification Kit. This kit has robust applications in the high-yield purification of a material having a high molecular weight DNA sample.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global RNA and DNA extraction kit market include –

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Global RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise and progress in customized drug have helped social insurance experts create exact sub-atomic focused on treatment dependent on a person’s hereditary cosmetics and prescient information explicit to patients. The advancement of customized medication requires genome-mapping investigations of separated cells, which can be completed with the assistance of DNA and RNA extraction kits. DNA extraction kits are utilized to recognize quality polymorphisms identified with sickness or medication digestion though RNA extraction kits are utilized to break down RNA combination in separated cells. With the expanding appropriation of customized prescription, the demand for RNA and DNA extraction kits will likewise develop.

There is a developing rate of malignant growth over the globe. The inside and out understanding of tumor hereditary qualities given by trend-setting innovations in malignant growth research has empowered the advancement of novel treatments to battle disease-causing qualities. The virtue, amount, and nature of separated RNA assume a huge job in the accomplishment of RNA examination and examination and consequent capacity of specific quality articulation. RNA extraction likewise helps in recognizing circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and non-intrusive observing of cutting edge malignant growths.

Global RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the RNA and DNA extraction kit market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global RNA and DNA extraction kit market owing to robust innovation procedures running in the region. This factor is expected to offer robust growth opportunities to key players in RNA and DNA extraction kit market. Additionally, increasing demand for the automated systems coupled with the rising need for the RNA and DNA extraction kit across the extraction kits especially in the medical diagnosis is expected to drive growth of the market in coming years.

